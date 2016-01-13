A Farmhouse in the lap of nature

Nature and natural places have a deep therapeutic effect. They are an essential stress buster in today’s modern life, which is majorly filled with tensions and problems. To help you get detached from daily worries and enjoy a delightful break, we bring to you a farmhouse that has been beautifully designed by Icon design studio in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. This farmhouse proudly sits in the lap of nature and embraces greenery like none other. So, sit tight and enjoy the virtual journey of this paradise on earth. Let’s begin the tour of this wonderful residence.
Flanked by greenery on all sides, this farmhouse is beautifully conceptualised and designed. While palm trees and coconut trees make an essential part of the exteriors, green lawn too makes its presence felt in the most glamorous way possible. Slender stone pathways have been carved at equal distances for you to enjoy a walk around this beauty. The design of hut roof gives the main structure a village house feel that sits lavishly amidst the green surroundings.
A place like this cannot miss an outdoor seating area. So, to prevent this cardinal sin from happening, designers have intricately crafted a porch outside the main entrance of the house. This includes a relaxing sofa set with additional armchairs that overlooks the pristine nature. A lovely hammock and a chaise lounge also make an essential part of this captivating entertainment zone.
Another striking feature that makes its profound presence felt is the perfectly designed swimming pool. A farmhouse should be equipped with all sorts of entertainment and relaxing features. With this idea in mind, designers have created a rectangular swimming pool that is centrally placed to get attention from all. This swimming pool is just perfect as it is accompanied by a sleek fountain and graceful greenery on all sides. The holiday fun gets doubled when you enjoy a friendly dip in the pool waters with your friends and family.
We did not feel like going indoors, but just to give you a sneak peek, we had too! The interiors are as beautiful as the exteriors. The living room is majorly a wide wooden area that is mainly made up of a comfortable sofa set and a wall mounted TV. In one quiet corner you get to see a lovely chandelier that is designed in a unique spiral form. The ceiling too is made prominent with the help of wooden pergolas spanned all over the layout. Stylish windows have been crafted on all sides to welcome natural light in style.
To spend a refreshing break in a farmhouse, you need a personal dining or eating area as well. The dining area of this house is built right beside the living area. The interiors are majorly designed in neutral tones and are highlighted with the help of wooden details. The living room and dining room are amiably separated by an elegant wall design that makes use of wood veneer and a classic contrasting brown painting.
