Beautiful Porch Ideas for an outdoor space

A porch or veranda is a construction external to the walls of the house, covered overhead but enclosed by light frames or coloumns. For people living in independent bungalows/ villas/ row houses, porch is a great way to create a personal outdoor space for relaxation and entertaining guests. A lot of times, porch isn't given the deserved attention it needs. Treat it just like any other room in the house and it can serve the purpose of a living room or a lounge or sometimes even a dining room. Choosing the right furniture and accessories can truly make it one of the most charming places in the house. Decorate it with plants, outdoor furniture and quirky travel mementos for a porch that gives your house a beautiful exterior while showcasing your personal style. So grab a coffee and favorite book for a leisurely lazy afternoon in your favorite escape.
This porch doubles up as a lounge, complete with huge relaxing sofas, lounge chairs and swimming pool at disposal. This arrangement is ideal for back porches; highly functional and practical at the same time. It serves as an intimate family lounge area. Use the ample space available at the porch along with the outdoor garden space as an excellent venue for intimate family getogethers and small parties.
This residential farm house takes inspiration from traditional architecture. So its easy to see that the porch has a touch of country charm while being eclectic. Huge wooden columns are the mainstay of this beautiful porch while the seating arrangement is simple and rustic. Overall the landscape looks like an extension of the porch itself as it blends in with the surroundings so well. Use of local building materials in country/ farm houses makes them pleasing to the eye. Nature is a great inspiration so country home porches can be designed according to their surroundings in natural building materials as much as possible.
An all white woodwork for the porch and the terrace, gives this house a Mediterranean feel. White floor can be achieved with white marble or tiles even, but white stones look so much more authentic for the overall mood. The beautiful terrace adds another private space to enjoy the outdoors. Adding few plants is a great way to cheer up the place further. One can never go wrong with plants so make use of them as much s possible. Beautiful porch like this makes the house look a lot more inviting and cozy.
When there is a relatively huge porch, a lot can be done with the space. Why not incorporate a dining table right there with a fireplace and a brick oven too? Porch dining is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, be it the sun, breeze or monsoons. This plan suits well for colder climates, though not restricted to it. Warmer places can incorporate dining arrangement for evening dinners and parties. Again, use of plants adds a touch of freshness, peace and calm.
Since the furniture will be placed outside the house, care is needed in choosing the right furniture. Regular cushioned sofas in cloth fabric may not be an ideal choice for outdoors for a tropical country like India. Water proof material lined sofa and cushion covers work best as they can hold well against heat, dust and rain. Cane, plastic and metal furniture are some of the popular choices for outdoor furniture.
Add some drama to the porch using floor lights. Such an amazing way to cheer up an otherwise dull porch during the night. Lights can be incorporated in several ways, however since the porch has to withstand dust, rain and sun, it is best to have concealed and secure lighting.
A porch can set the tone for the design of the house than vice versa. People visiting the house can gain a sense of the personal style of the owner through the porch. Porch is often neglected and an underrated portion of the house. But with much help from design inspirations, porch whether big or small, can be converted into a fascinating place. One need not spend a fortune to make a place beautiful, simple design ideas and dash of personal touch can do wonders for porch revamping.