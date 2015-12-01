Beautiful Porch Ideas for an outdoor space

This residential farm house takes inspiration from traditional architecture. So its easy to see that the porch has a touch of country charm while being eclectic. Huge wooden columns are the mainstay of this beautiful porch while the seating arrangement is simple and rustic. Overall the landscape looks like an extension of the porch itself as it blends in with the surroundings so well. Use of local building materials in country/ farm houses makes them pleasing to the eye. Nature is a great inspiration so country home porches can be designed according to their surroundings in natural building materials as much as possible.

