Creative tricks to divide kitchen and living room

In modern home layouts, the kitchen and the living room are normally connected. Both in city apartments and country style homes, this layout has become very prevalent in recent history. Even in Mediterranean homes, a kitchen and a living room are broadly connected with each other in a more colourful and brighter fashion. There are a lot of dividers that can be used to create an informal and formal demarcation between these two important zones of a house. While a thick brick wall creates a much formal outlook, transparent glass doors and open spaces provide an informal divider between these two zones. So, to educate you more about such designs, we bring to you an idea book that highlights a wide range of possible dividers that can be used to make your home elegant, yet highly functional. These dividers can be placed according to the space available and the existing home décor. You may as well consider them according to your budget constraints.
Open space has given rise to what is called in-room kitchen. This type of design does not need a divider in between. The space between the living room and the kitchen is such that it itself acts as a virtual divider. The open space between the kitchen and living room can be used for placement of a breakfast cabinet and bar stools. It can also be used to create a spacious room for maneuverability. This design is feasable to only those who are blessed with extra space. In-room kitchens are popular in small city apartments as well. For places that can not afford lavish space, in-room kitchen can be used as a space saver technique as well. Placing dining tables in the kitchen is also a great way to save some space. This way you do not have to design extra room for a dining table.
One of the numerous ways to separate a kitchen from the living room is by the use of a classic wall. This method has long been used in the design of houses across the world. The earlier versions of classic wall used to look pretty thick and protruding. Modern times have replaced these with thin walls or sliding doors on walls. This brings in an informal touch between the rooms and also provides you a transparent view of both the rooms. The classic walls have also changed their pattern in modern times. They have been replaced with walls with cut out patterns or shapes that give a sneak peek into the inside kitchen. These patterns make the area visually appealing and also highly functional. You can further embellish or decorate this wall with paintings and mirrors.
A low wall is the talk of the town these days. This wall is created especially in smaller and cramped homes. Even the houses with minimal décor can incorporate this design feature in their home décor. These walls provide a physicaldemarcation between the two areas. As seen in the picture, these walls can either be in permanent brick form or in a temporary arrangement like wooden slabs. Both look good in their own special ways and suit most of the home decors. While a wooden wall looks good in industrial and country style kitchens, cement and brick wall look good in classic and modern designs. You can colour them as per need.
A kitchen island is a highly functional space in the kitchen. But apart from organising stuff, it can also be used as a separator between the living room and the cooking zone. An island does not look odd in the overall layout of the combined area instead presents an amiable view. You can choose the colour and design of the island according to your living room and kitchen design. You can also incorporate an additional feature by using bright granite tops or stainless steel tops that reflect light even from a distance. You may also use the island as a wine cellar that looks as a great feature in your living room design. It can easily be used as a magazine holder and a stand for colourful flower vases. Try incorporating stools around the Kitchen Island to create a more glamorous look.
A dining table is the most conventional divider between the living room and the kitchen. This looks extremely classy and functional at the same time. It also exudes a highly organised and neat look, as kitchen is the ideal spot besides the dining room. The dining area can be adjusted as per the space available. Even the size of the dining table should be such that it perfectly fits in the available space. It should neither be too small or two large for the area. The main highlight should always be the living room and the kitchen. The dining table should have a chandelier or statement lights to separate it from the other parts of the area. Always leave enough space around the dining table for easy movement. You can choose the dining table platform to be such that it goes both with the living room and the kitchen décor.
While a bookshelf is an essential feature in the living room, it can easily and wisely be used as a divider. A bookshelf can be built in traditional patterns or modern designs that are less wide and occupy much less space. Using a portable bookshelf is also one of the ideas that can help you save space and also have a divide when required. Try having a shelf that can hold books on one-side and utensils or chinaware on the other. You may also convert a classic wall into a bookshelf to lend the place a quirky feel. Try designing bookshelves in bright and contrasting colours so that the area gets a brighter look and feel. You can decorate the bookshelf with contrasting collectibles and figurines including delicate planters as well. The bookshelf design shown above has been designed by Vegni Design, architects in Italy.