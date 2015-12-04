Creative tricks to divide kitchen and living room

Open space has given rise to what is called in-room kitchen. This type of design does not need a divider in between. The space between the living room and the kitchen is such that it itself acts as a virtual divider. The open space between the kitchen and living room can be used for placement of a breakfast cabinet and bar stools. It can also be used to create a spacious room for maneuverability. This design is feasable to only those who are blessed with extra space. In-room kitchens are popular in small city apartments as well. For places that can not afford lavish space, in-room kitchen can be used as a space saver technique as well. Placing dining tables in the kitchen is also a great way to save some space. This way you do not have to design extra room for a dining table.

