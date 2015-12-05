​How to create a tropical style garden

A garden is the natural beautifier of the house. It is that single place that stands above every other part of the house when it comes to attaining relaxation and refreshment. This Zen filled area can be designed in many unique forms. While country style, modern and classic are few of such designs; tropical design is another such style that has been amazingly popular in western countries. Even in India people have started pursuing this design pertaining to its bright stance and refreshing outlook. So, in case you are confused and still looking for a style guide on tropical garden, look no further. This idea book will teach you about everything that is needed to design a beautiful and spectacular tropical garden. Along with basic layout you will also get to know a lot about the accents that could be used to brighten this already beautiful area.
A garden can be exposed to all sorts of atrocities. It might have to deal with harsh sunrays, fiery rainfall and sometimes even dreadful winds. So to save your small trees and planters from getting ripped by the winds it is advisable to use some screen plants. These are basically huge trees or trees with big leaves and thick branches that can easily bear the after math of deadly winds. They will not let the small and fragile plants feel the effect of sudden change in climate. Hedges are also important to act as a shield between plants and wind.
For a durable and persistent tropical garden it is essential to know the climate of the place first. Not only for tropic garden, this guideline works for any garden style. If you are new to the place, you may as well like to ask your neighbours or research online about the general climatic conditions experienced by the place. These majorly include information about seasons, type of winters, rainfall and amount of rainfall. Try to know the maximum and minimum temperature, amount of snowfall and any tropical or periodic changes experienced by that location. This also includes information about preys or birds that are common in the area.
The next important thing that you need to have a clear idea of is the kind of soil. You may call in for an expert who could explain you the nature of soil. You might as well put the soil for testing in a laboratory and study the results yourself. You just cannot afford plants dying out because of incompatible soil. Soil is the basic medium that provides water and nourishment to the plants. So there cannot be any compromise on this front at least. By getting proper knowledge about the moisture content and fertility of the soil, you will be in a better position to design your garden.
Now after getting an idea about the climate and soil, try looking for plants that grow the best in this combination. Visit a local nursery or call in an expert to know more about the plants. Try knowing the cost of such plants to gauge whether they fit in your budget or not. When you are absolutely sure about the plants, design a layout of your garden likewise. Give proper consideration and due respect to all plants that that you are planning to buy. Also, look for climbers and planters that can make a beautiful hanging feature in the garden.
The layout of the garden is the next step. This is not a tough job but at times might require an advice of a consultant. The layout should be decided on factors like budget, space availability and features required. If you want a fountain or steps or any additional feature in the garden try to cut out a space for that. Also, if you want to have a swimming pool besides the garden or a gourmet kitchen, you need to talk about this with the architect and designer. Always leave extra space for easy movement.
Now after designing or even while designing the layout, you should know the direction of sun and the time for which the sun comes during the day. By this information, you will be in a better position to decide the placement of your plants. While some plants like sunny areas, some like partial shade as well. This can be decided by the layout of the garden and the placement. It is also advisable to rotate plants every few days to allow each area get uniform heat. You may as well go with additional walls and platforms that are well protected from the sun at all times.
Now after all the main elements have been placed in the garden, it is time to beautify and decorate the place with external accents. Various ornaments like fountains, statues and chairs can be added to make the place feel warm and homely. You may as well go for bright and colourful accents like vivid cushions, colourful beach chairs and trendy lighting to add a zing in your garden. Use of trendy and bright planters will also help to make a lively tropical garden. Try going for a colourful hammock or swing to accentuate the garden manifold. The Buddha sculpture designed by Inspiring Minds is one such example.
Once everything is complete, you can start enjoying the garden pleasures. However, plants require regular maintenance and care for a long life. Plants take time to adapt to a new soil, new water frequencies and nourishment practises. Each plant needs different level of care and maintenance. Try to keep a close look at everyone in initial stage. Once they are well adapted you may set a normal time for all. Read or Google about the plants and the climatic conditions on a holistic level to understand their health and growth in a better way.
