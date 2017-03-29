10 Ideas for an amazing indoor garden

Most of us don't live in a big house that has enough outdoor space which can be used as a garden. For this reason, more and more people are opting for indoor gardens which don't just look beautiful but are also easy to maintain.
To help you create the perfect interior garden, here are 10 ideas:
One of the best places to create your indoor gardens can be the staircase. Stairs are one of the most underrated areas in the entire house which make them a perfect location for incorporating plants. You can use plants like cactuses which do not require much handling.
If you are looking to achieve a unique look for your indoor garden then similar looking wall mounted planters can also be an excellent idea. These planters not only make the place look modern but will also go well with the entire decor of your house.
For those of you who have a double storey house incorporating such indoor trees can also be a great choice. The designer for this garden has selected a tall tree so that it covers the entire height of the house.
One the most simplest ways to create a beautiful looking indoor garden is by adding potted plants whenever possible. You can add these plants in areas like your living room and balconies to utilise the space to the fullest.
Hanging planters can also be a unique way to create a beautiful looking garden in your house. These planters can be attached to the ceiling directly so that they appear to be floating. The best place to put these hanging planters can be in balconies and bedrooms.
Another idea that can be used for creating an indoor garden is by adding similar looking locally available plants. You can use shrubs, small trees, and even flower bouquets in your house which are easy to maintain and are also cost efficient.
For those of you who love to customise their interiors, building a designer planter like this can also be a great idea. You can also elevate the planter from the floor to enhance the beauty of the entire room.
It is not important to use traditional looking planters while creating your indoor garden. You can also add similar looking frames displaying creepers and other hanging plants to make it look natural and beautiful. This is also a great way to use the vertical space available in a room.
Trees come in many sizes and for those of you who have a small space that needs to be converted into an indoor garden using such small trees is highly recommended. These trees can be planted in large size planters so that they are easy to move and maintain.
Another creative way to incorporate an indoor garden into your house is by building a wall covered with creepers. These walls can be created anywhere in the house including your bathroom to give it an outdoor feel.
