Mezzanine designs that keep you on the top

Out-of-the-box patterns and extraordinary creativity define an eclectic design. Even in case of mezzanines, it is possible to create the same effect even if it is a small confined space. Do not be alarmed by space troubles, as that is where the actual fun begins. This design incorporates metal, glass, designer wooden details and stone design. These mezzanines are easily visible from all the zones of your home and also provide you with a beautifully lit and uniformly ventilated home. The glass features, fancy lighting, trendy seating and effective space utilization make this place totally envious. It is the best to include these designs in houses that come with high ceilings as a lot can be done with larger spaces. Cathedral ceiling and thatched roofs in particular create a marvellous effect. You might as well dress your mezzanine with colourful accents like curtains, cushions and planters.

We hope the above ideabook inspired you greatly for many new ideas. Here's an ideabook that will help to accentuate your present bathroom : Simple ideas for a small bathroom