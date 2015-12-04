Mezzanine designs that keep you on the top

Mezzanine is an open space above the ground floor and in front of the first floor. This place is converted into a workable or operational zone by converting it into a study or small seating area. At times, it is even converted into a bedroom. The mezzanine design was introduced in smaller areas because of cramped spaces. This was a forced design as it avoids the need of a separate room. But it continued to remain in fashion because of its uniqueness and creativity. Even now mezzanines are included in home designs to add a WOW factor to the home décor. So to help you bring similar uniqueness in your home designs as well, we bring you few mezzanine designs that are really popular in all styles of home décor across the world. They will surely render your house a distinctive touch that adds a unique charm and friendliness to the house.
A modern mezzanine will include modern layouts and trendy designs. It will also include a sassy seating area made up of definite patterns that collectively exude a beautiful stance. Even the lighting of a modern mezzanine is done so strategically, that even this middle area radiates with brightness and cheer. If you have decided to convert this area into a bedroom or a reading area, you can even go for statement lights or bedside lamps for adding a unique factor. A modern mezzanine will have a unique and intricately designed fleet of staircases combining the two floors. The presence of metallic borders and railings also define a typical modern mezzanine. You might also embellish the place with colourful throw pillows, rugs and fancy lighting.
Scandinavian style consists of light and mute colours along with plain and simple designs. Most of the patterns are made in perfect geometric shapes that showcase the uniform and even layout. In this case the mezzanine is converted into a library. It has a long array of bookshelves closely connected. The stairs and matching chairs give it the feel of a well-designed library. A typical Scandinavian mezzanine will have a mute interior that is adequately designed to fit in all furniture. It will also portray a comfortable and homely look that will easily blend in with the other interiors of the house. This place is provided with optimum lighting with no extravagant features. Addition of under floor heating and insulation technology can also render this place a rare look and feel. Try using wooden logs and white linen for an added characteristic effect.
A classic style mezzanine will start from the classic style stairs that exude a bold and strong stance. It will majorly be clad in wood to match the wooden stairs and metallic railings. A classic mezzanine will have enough windows to allow maximum inflow of natural light. It will also be provided with a comfortable and warm zone that has the same appearance as any other part of the house. A classic style mezzanine will be mutely painted with family photos or mirrors decorating the walls. It will also be provided with a recliner or any comfortable chaise lounge to enjoy a solitary break. Again depending on the usage, if it is a bedroom, this zone will be provided with a classic style wooden or metallic bed. Use of planters and fancy figurines is also promoted in this area for a more personalised feel.
A country style mezzanine will be majorly designed with wooden details on the walls and ceiling. To create a harmonious effect with the house, this place will be given the same bright feel that is rendered through natural light and warmth. It is ideal to decorate this place with a rustic coffee table and a vintage recliner or chaise lounge for completing the look. You may also use an antique statement lamp for more enhancements. A wooden coffee table beside the wooden railings looks just perfect for this décor. For ventilation try going for glass windows in broad wooden frames to complete the country style look. You might as well like to use some green planters and plants in this area to perfectly signify country style living. To enhance the earthy affect try going for antique mirrors and frames for wall enhancement.
A minimal style is the actual creator of the mezzanine world. This includes creating a workable space in the extra area of this house, which in this case is the mezzanine. A minimalist mezzanine will not have any flamboyant décor or furniture instead have a sleek and smart seating area that comes with all modern facilities. To embark a minimal effect, try going for only the essential pieces of furniture and décor. Like if you wish to convert your mezzanine into a reading area, include only a comfortable beanbag and a small foldable bookshelf. For night times, you might include a suspended lamp. If converting to a bedroom, include only a foldable mattress that can be used only in the night. During the day, the area will be available for easy movement. You might also incorporate a folding laptop table to design a secluded office out of your mezzanine. Designed by NIC Antony architecture, the above shown design is of a very creative mezzanine.
Out-of-the-box patterns and extraordinary creativity define an eclectic design. Even in case of mezzanines, it is possible to create the same effect even if it is a small confined space. Do not be alarmed by space troubles, as that is where the actual fun begins. This design incorporates metal, glass, designer wooden details and stone design. These mezzanines are easily visible from all the zones of your home and also provide you with a beautifully lit and uniformly ventilated home. The glass features, fancy lighting, trendy seating and effective space utilization make this place totally envious. It is the best to include these designs in houses that come with high ceilings as a lot can be done with larger spaces. Cathedral ceiling and thatched roofs in particular create a marvellous effect. You might as well dress your mezzanine with colourful accents like curtains, cushions and planters.
