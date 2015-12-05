Insulate your home and save money

Wooden flooring and carpets can be used to impart insulation in the house. Using thick carpets can do this or rubber flooring that is soft for the feet and also provides insulation from the extreme climates. You may also go for under floor heating systems that provide a uniform heating to the houses. This technology is highly popular in bathrooms and kitchens and now is even introduced in bedrooms as well. While under floor heating provides a warm base to walk it also ensures that the room is heated uniformly. It eliminates the need of any room heaters or external appliances. The insulation ensures that heat is well trapped inside the house and does not leave through the floor. It is also good for kids and toddlers to walk on these, as they are harmless. Soft materials can very well be carpets, rugs, laminated flooring etc.

