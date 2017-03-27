A modern Indian home with bright and beautiful interiors

We Indian love colors. Our love for colors even extends up to our home décor. We don’t shy away from using bright and vibrant color even when doing our home. Isn’t it? But we have to be careful while using colors in the interior of our home. A simple mistake could be devastating. The right blend of colors in perfect harmony will make the home lively and beautiful even with minimal decorations and furniture.
The Homify professionals have made your job easier. Take a reference from this ideabook and strike the right balance between the neutral and vibrant tones. Show your love for colors and you will feel that bright vibrant colors indeed look great!
Predominant white and beige with generous splash of eclectic blue, this spacious living room is enchanting. Blue cushions are adding color to the white sofa. Blue paintings hanging on the beige wall are in perfect harmony. The blue open cabinet behind the wooden dining table has brightened up the space. There are blue decoration pieces, blue glassware and even the glass railings of the stairs are reflecting blue lights, still we won’t mind if more blue is added. What do you reckon?
Take a closer look of the room. The different shades of blue on cushions with perfectly mismatched patterns are adding color to the white sofa. The colors on the walls, the furniture, the lamps, the center table, everything here is in harmony. It looks cool!
The color has not been imposed in the dining room. Wooden chairs with glass table, white walls, brown color flooring, an artistic colorless lamp hanging from above; the turquoise blue cabinet is deliberately kept to make the place lively. The hidden lights above the cabinet are further enhancing its color and beauty.
Balcony too has not escaped from the splash of colors. Even though blue is more dominant, but other colors used in the cushion covers cannot be ignored. White textured tiles on the wall complements the vibrant colors and is making it a perfect place for relaxation and gossiping with family and friends. The natural light of the day will further brighten up this space.
What a great idea to bring colors into the kitchen! The long narrow kitchen would have looked monotonous in white. But the colorful ceramic tiles have spelled magic. The kitchen is bubbling with life and positive energy. Cooking will definitely be a pleasure here.
The journey of this beautiful house would have been incomplete without a peep into the bathroom. White ceiling and the subdued colors of the furniture and the sink has brought to life by the beautiful patterns created by the mosaic tiles. The touch of bright gold has made this bathroom modern and elegant. It’s soothing and classy!
If you are looking for more ideas, click here.