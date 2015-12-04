Stunning ways to add depth to your home

Before finalising the colours of your house, give yourself a break and live those colours for a while. While the colour book never does justice to colour senses, you might go with physical colours that look just perfect for a sample or a draft. Try painting part of the walls with these colours to visualise how the whole house will look like once done. You might also look for wallpapers that have the same colour. They are inexpensive and easy to remove. They will also give you an idea of different combinations, contrasts etc. Apart from these, you may always make a picture in your mind to know how these colours will decorate your house.

