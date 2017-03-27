Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Vastu tips for the front door of your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

Vastu Shastra is an ancient practice from the Hindu culture which has become popular all over the world. It is one of the oldest ways of incorporating positivity in your house and for this reason, many people believe in in it. 

Vastu Shastra literally translates to science of architecture which helps us understand the basic principles of design, measurement, layout, and other similar things essential for building a beautiful and fully functional home.

To help you understand how to correct Vastu of your front door here are 7 tips that must be considered.

1. Flower beds

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

One of the easiest ways to correct the Vastu of your house is by incorporating flower beds near your main door. The liveliness of these plants will bring in positivity to the home and its residents. You can also create two different flower beds on either side of your door.

2. Lighting

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style houses
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

Another thing to remember if you are trying to correct the Vastu of your house is the main door lighting. It is believed that by illuminating the place well you are able to welcome positive energy into the house and avoid negativity completely. One can easily incorporate similar looking ceiling lights to highlight the exterior.

3. Visibility

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

In Vastu Shastra, it is believed that toilets and kitchen should not be seen from the main door or entrance. So if you can see your toilets from your main door then incorporating a facade can also be an excellent idea. Depending on the surroundings of your main door you can design facades using different materials like wood, glass, and concrete.

4. Potted plant

Таунхаус в г. Королёв, Московская область, Aledoconcept Aledoconcept Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Aledoconcept

Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept

For those of you who are looking to incorporate some Vastu tips within their home this might be a perfect choice. By putting a potted plant right beside your main door you will get help in diverting negative energy from the house. You could also put a water vessel on the other side to increase its effect.

5. Gate

Fachada A224, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern garden Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

The colour of your main door also plays an important role in Vastu Shastra. It is believed that you should have natural colour doors so that you're welcome positivity into your house. Along with this it will also keep a good vibe within the house.

6. Stairs

Villa a Capri: Minimalismo e Bellezza in un unico post, Imperatore Architetti Imperatore Architetti Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Imperatore Architetti

Imperatore Architetti
Imperatore Architetti
Imperatore Architetti

Incorporating stairs leading towards your main door can also be a great way of correcting the Vastu of your house. To increase the effect of these steps you can also add plants on either side of the stairs which will also make your entrance look beautiful.

7. Main door shape

Casa Vila Alpina 02, Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Modern houses
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

By changing the shape of your main door, you will be able to bring in more good luck and positivity. If you build a similar looking swing door, then you will have an alternative entrance to your house which is known for warding off the evil eye.

Check out our other ideabooks for more Vastu tips. 

A modern home with stylish details for the Indian family
Which one of these vastu tips do you already follow?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks