7 Vastu tips for the front door of your home

Vastu Shastra is an ancient practice from the Hindu culture which has become popular all over the world. It is one of the oldest ways of incorporating positivity in your house and for this reason, many people believe in in it.
Vastu Shastra literally translates to science of architecture which helps us understand the basic principles of design, measurement, layout, and other similar things essential for building a beautiful and fully functional home.
To help you understand how to correct Vastu of your front door here are 7 tips that must be considered.
One of the easiest ways to correct the Vastu of your house is by incorporating flower beds near your main door. The liveliness of these plants will bring in positivity to the home and its residents. You can also create two different flower beds on either side of your door.
Another thing to remember if you are trying to correct the Vastu of your house is the main door lighting. It is believed that by illuminating the place well you are able to welcome positive energy into the house and avoid negativity completely. One can easily incorporate similar looking ceiling lights to highlight the exterior.
In Vastu Shastra, it is believed that toilets and kitchen should not be seen from the main door or entrance. So if you can see your toilets from your main door then incorporating a facade can also be an excellent idea. Depending on the surroundings of your main door you can design facades using different materials like wood, glass, and concrete.
For those of you who are looking to incorporate some Vastu tips within their home this might be a perfect choice. By putting a potted plant right beside your main door you will get help in diverting negative energy from the house. You could also put a water vessel on the other side to increase its effect.
The colour of your main door also plays an important role in Vastu Shastra. It is believed that you should have natural colour doors so that you're welcome positivity into your house. Along with this it will also keep a good vibe within the house.
Incorporating stairs leading towards your main door can also be a great way of correcting the Vastu of your house. To increase the effect of these steps you can also add plants on either side of the stairs which will also make your entrance look beautiful.
By changing the shape of your main door, you will be able to bring in more good luck and positivity. If you build a similar looking swing door, then you will have an alternative entrance to your house which is known for warding off the evil eye.
