16 things every small bathroom needs

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

If you have a small bathroom in your home, then most likely you have faced the challenge of optimizing the limited space and balancing beauty of its interiors with functional elements that make it more comfortable. All you need is a few tricks that will make your small bathroom practical and attractive. In this ideabook, we have highlighted clever ideas for small bathrooms; some of these may be suitable for your home.

1. Patterned tiles add an interesting element

A casa di Giulia, Plastudio Plastudio Eclectic style bathroom
Plastudio

Patterned or printed tiles are always an attractive addition to a small bathroom, as can be seen in this image, which has the tiles placed under the mirror. It creates a distraction from the size of the room.

2. Display photographs

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Deeco

This small bathroom looks elegant with its amazing black-and-white theme, including photographs. It’s a brilliant idea for a tiny space.

3. Unusual walls

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Using different colours and textures on the wall adds style to a small bathroom. Details such as the magazine rack add a unique look and a comfortable atmosphere to the bathroom.

4. Green tiles

Departamento Roma Oaxaca , Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Using a single colour for the whole room is often avoided because it can make a small room seem even smaller. However, green is a colour that brings freshness that is associated with nature, eliminating the cramped feel in the process.

5. Mirror

Restaurant Artesanal , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern bathroom
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Bathrooms that are as small as this one can benefit from additional lighting offered by a circular light framing the lovely little mirror. The decorative wall and the wood cladding add to the charm.

6. Towel rack

homify Modern bathroom
homify

A heated towel rack is a practical idea for any bathroom, irrespective of the size of the room. The functional rack helps to dry towels, besides saving space.


7. Kaleidoscope design

homify Modern bathroom
homify

This bright design is suitable for a small bathroom that is not wide enough to impress. The design aims at attracting attention to the colours and distracting from the narrow space.

8. Versatile rack

Bathroom homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

Bathroom

This bathroom is very small with a simple yet elegant shelf that effectively saves a lot of space. It can be used to store rolled-up towels under the sink and for placing decorative accessories.

9. Lighting

Apartamento na Pompeia, São Paulo, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Modern bathroom
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Lighting can help to transform the look of a small bathroom. In this image, a dim light is directed on the niche shelves as well as the wood counter, making the material more prominent and adding a classy feel.

10. Cabinet

Sanipa, SANIPA Badmöbel Treuchtlingen GmbH SANIPA Badmöbel Treuchtlingen GmbH BathroomStorage
SANIPA Badmöbel Treuchtlingen GmbH

A wall-mounted cabinet is ideal for small bathrooms. You can use it to store all the essentials and toiletries in one place, while keeping them out of sight.

11. Wooden flooring

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Wooden flooring can help to create a cozy and warm atmosphere wherever installed, including in a small bathroom. In this example, well-placed  lighting enhances the warmth of the wood floors and wall coating.

12. All white

Extension & House Renovation SW18 - London, Diamond Constructions Ltd Diamond Constructions Ltd Modern bathroom
Diamond Constructions Ltd

White has a lot of advantages and is the color of choice for almost every type of room. It can provide freshness in a small bathroom.

13. Marble coating

Душевая комната "for dad", СТУДИЯ "ДА" ДАРЬИ АРХИПОВОЙ СТУДИЯ 'ДА' ДАРЬИ АРХИПОВОЙ Modern bathroom
СТУДИЯ <q>ДА</q> ДАРЬИ АРХИПОВОЙ

When a bathroom as small as this one has marble on the floor and walls, the classic style makes it look beautiful and luxurious, irrespective of its size.

14. Ideas for storage

Apartamento S. Pedro de Moel, mube arquitectura mube arquitectura Modern bathroom
mube arquitectura

This bathroom has a very narrow layout with interesting mosaic tiles that make it feel less cramped. The beauty of the niche shelf, which is also made of tiles, presents a pleasant surprise.

15. Vintage style

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

A touch of vintage style can make  a bathroom more dazzling. This one looks like it’s straight out of a classic Jane Austen novel with its pretty wallpaper and innovative sink.

16. Wide mirror

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN CALLE RAFAEL SALGADO (ZONA BERNABÉU) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

A wide mirror gives the illusion of space! Using a large mirror with  a unique cabinet  makes you forget the size of the small bathroom.

For storage solutions for small bathrooms see 7 savvy storage solutions for a small bathroom.

An impressive family home in Fatehabad, Haryana
Which of these tricks will be perfect for your bathroom? Share your unique ideas in the comments.


