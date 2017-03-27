16 things every small bathroom needs

If you have a small bathroom in your home, then most likely you have faced the challenge of optimizing the limited space and balancing beauty of its interiors with functional elements that make it more comfortable. All you need is a few tricks that will make your small bathroom practical and attractive. In this ideabook, we have highlighted clever ideas for small bathrooms; some of these may be suitable for your home.
Patterned or printed tiles are always an attractive addition to a small bathroom, as can be seen in this image, which has the tiles placed under the mirror. It creates a distraction from the size of the room.
This small bathroom looks elegant with its amazing black-and-white theme, including photographs. It’s a brilliant idea for a tiny space.
Using different colours and textures on the wall adds style to a small bathroom. Details such as the magazine rack add a unique look and a comfortable atmosphere to the bathroom.
Using a single colour for the whole room is often avoided because it can make a small room seem even smaller. However, green is a colour that brings freshness that is associated with nature, eliminating the cramped feel in the process.
Bathrooms that are as small as this one can benefit from additional lighting offered by a circular light framing the lovely little mirror. The decorative wall and the wood cladding add to the charm.
A heated towel rack is a practical idea for any bathroom, irrespective of the size of the room. The functional rack helps to dry towels, besides saving space.
This bright design is suitable for a small bathroom that is not wide enough to impress. The design aims at attracting attention to the colours and distracting from the narrow space.
This bathroom is very small with a simple yet elegant shelf that effectively saves a lot of space. It can be used to store rolled-up towels under the sink and for placing decorative accessories.
Lighting can help to transform the look of a small bathroom. In this image, a dim light is directed on the niche shelves as well as the wood counter, making the material more prominent and adding a classy feel.
A wall-mounted cabinet is ideal for small bathrooms. You can use it to store all the essentials and toiletries in one place, while keeping them out of sight.
Wooden flooring can help to create a cozy and warm atmosphere wherever installed, including in a small bathroom. In this example, well-placed lighting enhances the warmth of the wood floors and wall coating.
White has a lot of advantages and is the color of choice for almost every type of room. It can provide freshness in a small bathroom.
When a bathroom as small as this one has marble on the floor and walls, the classic style makes it look beautiful and luxurious, irrespective of its size.
This bathroom has a very narrow layout with interesting mosaic tiles that make it feel less cramped. The beauty of the niche shelf, which is also made of tiles, presents a pleasant surprise.
A touch of vintage style can make a bathroom more dazzling. This one looks like it’s straight out of a classic Jane Austen novel with its pretty wallpaper and innovative sink.
A wide mirror gives the illusion of space! Using a large mirror with a unique cabinet makes you forget the size of the small bathroom.
For storage solutions for small bathrooms see 7 savvy storage solutions for a small bathroom.