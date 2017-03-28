32 Ideas for concrete and wood house facades

The exterior appearance of your house is usually a dead giveaway of your personality. Due to this, building a facade that not only is coast efficient but also looks beautiful is essential. To give you an idea of all the different designs that you can use to build a concrete or wooden facade here are 32 pictures that you must consider.
This multilevel facade is a great option if you have a double story house. By building two similar looking facades and customising them with different features like wood on one side and lighting on other you can achieve a great look.
This is another beautiful looking facade that is also easy to build. By using concrete panels to create a grill like structure you will be able to incorporate a unique designe into your facade.
Using old pallet wood to create an amazing looking facade is also possible. By aligning these pallets vertically throughout the length of the wall you can easily create a desired look.
Another great design that you can use to create your outdoor facade is this concrete half and half. The designer for this house has kept the original colour of the concrete on the botton half to make it look beautiful.
Adding huge picture windows to your house can also be a way to build a facade. You can also club them with concerete wall to provide additional support.
Building a wooden wall can also be an excellent idea for creating a facade. If you love natural themes then using nutral colour wood to build a wall is advised.
One of the simplest ways of building a facade is by adding colour to the outdoor walls. The designer for this image has used black concrete to make the house look natural.
If you have enough space in front of your house then incorporating a wooden deck can ba a good idea. These decks can also be made with concrete for locations that receieve heavy rainfall.
If you are looking for a simple alternative to concrete then using wooden planks is recommended. These thick planks can be lined all the way up to the top of the wall to make it look customised.
For those of you who love the charm of olden days using similar looking thatched roofs can also be a great idea. These roofs can be created by using small concrete tiles lined on top of each other.
Another great way to incorporate a touch of beauty is by adding plants to the outdoor layout. By using plants like creepers you can achieve a natural facade for your house.
One of the most trending designs of all time for facades is this stonewall. By using natural stones you can create a wall that you desire.
By covering the main walls of your exterior with wood you can create a look that is purely natural. The wood used in this image has also been gloss coated to make it look shiny.
Combining two different materials like wood and concrete can also be consiered for facades. The designer for this house has placed a wooden gate on a white concrete wall to make the house look wide.
If you love geometric figures then creating an angular concrete wall is a must. These walls can be used to insert windows to enhance the beauty of the facade.
For those of you who are looking to incorporate a rustic charm in their houses building a similar looking sloping room is a must. These roofs can be made with concrete and can be a great choice for places that receieve rainfall and snow.
If you are looking to build a modern looking facade then using dual tone concrete walls can be a great alternative. By using a light and a dark colour together you will be able modify the looks of your house.
Another great combination that you can use to build a facade is black concrete and barn wood. These woods come in very light colours can can complement the looks of the house.
Wooden doors are used in many houses and to make them look great colouring them is the best alternative. You can either use light colours like shown in the picture or darker ones as per your choice.
If you love unique designs and are looking to create one out of your imagination then this might be a perfect choice. This design showcases used of wood around windows to enhance their appreance.
By adding balconies in your house you will be able to build a facade without much hassle. These balconies can be covered with wood or concrete railings to make them multifunctional.
It is not important to build extreme looking facades. Sometimes using simple designs like these can also be a great way to add an amazing look.
By adding multiple thatched roofs for your house you can build a facade that looks grand. You can also colour the roof in darker tone to make it stand out.
Wooden barricades like these can also be a great choice when it comes to building facades. These barricades can be constructed by placing vertical wooden bars at an equal distance.
If you are striving to achieve a regal look for your house then incorporating wooden facade that are painted with chocolate colour is highly recommended.
By building vertical half and half walls like these you can easily transform the look. You can also choose complementing colours for both materials, that is stones and concrete to make it look beautiful.
The other two materials that look good together are wood and stones. By building stone pillars and wooden walls you can achieve a one of a kind look for your facade.
Using patterns while painting the main walls of your house can also help you create a facade. You can incorporate any design into the wall by using different patternes.
If you have open decks or balconies in your house then that too can be converted no facades. By adding customised grills to the balcony you can transform the entire look of your entrance.
By using wood to create the boundries of your house you can achieve a multifunctional facade. It will not only work as a barricade but also a natural looking facade.
The designer for this house has used three different materials to create a breathtaking facade. By alternating between wood, glass and concrete the designer has also provided additional stability to the facade.
Using glass to build a facade can also be worth a shot. By doing so you will be able to have an amazing looking facade that also makes for a good light source.
