32 Ideas for concrete and wood house facades

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Дом на склоне. , ARCHI-3 ARCHI-3 Industrial style houses Concrete Grey
The exterior appearance of your house is usually a dead giveaway of your personality. Due to this, building a facade that not only is coast efficient but also looks beautiful is essential. To give you an idea of all the different designs that you can use to build a concrete or wooden facade here are 32 pictures that you must consider. 

1. Multi-level facade

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This multilevel facade is a great option if you have a double story house. By building two similar looking facades and customising them with different features like wood on one side and lighting on other you can achieve a great look. 

2. Concrete grill

コンパクトで可愛いショートケーキハウス, M設計工房 M設計工房 Scandinavian style houses Wood Grey
M設計工房

M設計工房
M設計工房
M設計工房

This is another beautiful looking facade that is also easy to build. By using concrete panels to create a grill like structure you will be able to incorporate a unique designe into your facade. 

3. Wood pallet

haus-kaap, 一級建築士事務所haus 一級建築士事務所haus Scandinavian style houses Wood White
一級建築士事務所haus

一級建築士事務所haus
一級建築士事務所haus
一級建築士事務所haus

Using old pallet wood to create an amazing looking facade is also possible. By aligning these pallets vertically throughout the length of the wall you can easily create a desired look. 

4. Half and half

The Black & White House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Minimalist houses
Földes Architects

The Black & White House

Földes Architects
Földes Architects
Földes Architects

Another great design that you can use to create your outdoor facade is this concrete half and half. The designer for this house has kept the original colour of the concrete on the botton half to make it look beautiful. 

5. Picture window

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Adding huge picture windows to your house can also be a way to build a facade. You can also club them with concerete wall to provide additional support. 

6. Wooden wall

CASA N+E, Narda Davila arquitectura Narda Davila arquitectura Industrial style houses
Narda Davila arquitectura

Narda Davila arquitectura
Narda Davila arquitectura
Narda Davila arquitectura

Building a wooden wall can also be an excellent idea for creating a facade. If you love natural themes then using nutral colour wood to build a wall is advised.  


7. Black concrete

Achterzijde villa Villa Delphia Industrial style houses
Villa Delphia

Achterzijde villa

Villa Delphia
Villa Delphia
Villa Delphia

One of the simplest ways of building a facade is by adding colour to the outdoor walls. The designer for this image has used black concrete to make the house look natural. 

8. Wooden deck

Дом на склоне. , ARCHI-3 ARCHI-3 Industrial style houses Concrete Grey
ARCHI-3

ARCHI-3
ARCHI-3
ARCHI-3

If you have enough space in front of your house then incorporating a wooden deck can ba a good idea. These decks can also be made with concrete for locations that receieve heavy rainfall. 

9. Wooden planks

VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR EN ATIOS. O PORRIÑO, Fernández Luna Oficina de Arquitectura SCP Fernández Luna Oficina de Arquitectura SCP Industrial style houses
Fernández Luna Oficina de Arquitectura SCP

Fernández Luna Oficina de Arquitectura SCP
Fernández Luna Oficina de Arquitectura SCP
Fernández Luna Oficina de Arquitectura SCP

If you are looking for a simple alternative to concrete then using wooden planks is recommended. These thick planks can be lined all the way up to the top of the wall to make it look customised.

10. Thatched roof

homify Rustic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who love the charm of olden days using similar looking thatched roofs can also be a great idea. These roofs can be created by using small concrete tiles lined on top of each other. 

11. Plants

Moduler les volumes d'une maison normande, Camille&Tifany Camille&Tifany Modern houses
Camille&amp;Tifany

Camille&Tifany
Camille&amp;Tifany
Camille&Tifany

Another great way to incorporate a touch of beauty is by adding plants to the outdoor layout. By using plants like creepers you can achieve a natural facade for your house. 

12. Stonewall

homify Asian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the most trending designs of all time for facades is this stonewall. By using natural stones you can create a wall that you desire. 

13. Natural wood

haus-vila, 一級建築士事務所haus 一級建築士事務所haus Asian style houses
一級建築士事務所haus

一級建築士事務所haus
一級建築士事務所haus
一級建築士事務所haus

By covering the main walls of your exterior with wood you can create a look that is purely natural. The wood used in this image has also been gloss coated to make it look shiny. 

14. Wooden gate

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Combining two different materials like wood and concrete can also be consiered for facades. The designer for this house has placed a wooden gate on a white concrete wall to make the house look wide. 

15. Angular walls

展望台の家, ろく設計室 ろく設計室 Asian style houses
ろく設計室

ろく設計室
ろく設計室
ろく設計室

If you love geometric figures then creating an angular concrete wall is a must. These walls can be used to insert windows to enhance the beauty of the facade.  

16 Sloping roof

可哀荘, 宝角建築ｱﾄﾘｴ 宝角建築ｱﾄﾘｴ Wooden houses Grey
宝角建築ｱﾄﾘｴ

宝角建築ｱﾄﾘｴ
宝角建築ｱﾄﾘｴ
宝角建築ｱﾄﾘｴ

For those of you who are looking to incorporate a rustic charm in their houses building a similar looking sloping room is a must. These roofs can be made with concrete and can be a great choice for places that receieve rainfall and snow. 

17. Dual tone concrete

이웃과 함께하는 전원생활 (용인 고기동), 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Asian style houses
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

If you are looking to build a modern looking facade then using dual tone concrete walls can be a great alternative. By using a light and a dark colour together you will be able modify the looks of your house. 

18. Concrete and barn wood

コストを抑えた和モダン住宅/団欒, 森村厚建築設計事務所 森村厚建築設計事務所 Asian style houses Iron/Steel Black
森村厚建築設計事務所

森村厚建築設計事務所
森村厚建築設計事務所
森村厚建築設計事務所

Another great combination that you can use to build a facade is black concrete and barn wood. These woods come in very light colours can can complement the looks of the house. 

19. Coloured wood doors

桑名の家, ダトリエ一級建築士事務所 LLC ダトリエ一級建築士事務所 LLC Asian style houses
ダトリエ一級建築士事務所 LLC

ダトリエ一級建築士事務所 LLC
ダトリエ一級建築士事務所 LLC
ダトリエ一級建築士事務所 LLC

Wooden doors are used in many houses and to make them look great colouring them is the best alternative. You can either use light colours like shown in the picture or darker ones as per your choice. 

20. Creative facade

homify Asian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love unique designs and are looking to create one out of your imagination then this might be a perfect choice. This design showcases used of wood around windows to enhance their appreance. 

21. Covered balconies

zenouji house, 髙岡建築研究室 髙岡建築研究室 Asian style houses Wood Wood effect
髙岡建築研究室

髙岡建築研究室
髙岡建築研究室
髙岡建築研究室

By adding balconies in your house you will be able to build a facade without much hassle. These balconies can be covered with wood or concrete railings to make them multifunctional. 

22. Simple facade

芸西村の家, 有限会社 橋本設計室 有限会社 橋本設計室 Asian style houses
有限会社 橋本設計室

有限会社 橋本設計室
有限会社 橋本設計室
有限会社 橋本設計室

It is not important to build extreme looking facades. Sometimes using simple designs like these can also be a great way to add an amazing look. 

23. Multiple roof

「もやいの仕事」・・・新築・・・, もやい建築事務所 もやい建築事務所 Asian style houses Wood Beige
もやい建築事務所

もやい建築事務所
もやい建築事務所
もやい建築事務所

By adding multiple thatched roofs for your house you can build a facade that looks grand. You can also colour the roof in darker tone to make it stand out. 

24. Wooden barricade

みやきの家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Asian style houses
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

Wooden barricades like these can also be a great choice when it comes to building facades. These barricades can be constructed by placing vertical wooden bars at an equal distance.

25. Chocolate colour facade

Casa fredes, AtelierStudio AtelierStudio Mediterranean style houses
AtelierStudio

AtelierStudio
AtelierStudio
AtelierStudio

If you are striving to achieve a regal look for your house then incorporating wooden facade that are painted with chocolate colour is highly recommended. 

26. Stonewall and concrete

地中海をイメージする大型住宅, 豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所 豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所 Mediterranean style houses Orange
豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所

豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所
豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所
豊田空間デザイン室 一級建築士事務所

By building vertical half and half walls like these you can easily transform the look. You can also choose complementing colours for both materials, that is stones and concrete to make it look beautiful. 

27. Wood and stone

"Somewhere in forest", Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Mediterranean style houses Wood
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

The other two materials that look good together are wood and stones. By building stone pillars and wooden walls you can achieve a one of a kind look for your facade. 

28. Patterned wall

Residencia Reserva da Serra, Habitat arquitetura Habitat arquitetura Modern houses Ceramic Grey
Habitat arquitetura

Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura

Using patterns while painting the main walls of your house can also help you create a facade. You can incorporate any design into the wall by using different patternes. 

29. Grills

碇の家, STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所） STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所） Modern houses
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）

STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）

If you have open decks or balconies in your house then that too can be converted no facades. By adding customised grills to the balcony you can transform the entire look of your entrance. 

30. Main walls

緑を囲む家, STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所） STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所） Modern houses
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）

STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）

By using wood to create the boundries of your house you can achieve a multifunctional facade. It will not only work as  a barricade but also a natural looking facade. 

31. Combining materials

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern houses
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

The designer for this house has used three different materials to create a breathtaking facade. By alternating between wood, glass and concrete the designer has also provided additional stability to the facade. 

32. Glass facade

Residência Santa Cruz do Sul - RS, d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção Modern houses
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção

d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção

Using glass to build a facade can also be worth a shot.  By doing so you will be able to have an amazing looking facade that also makes for a good light source. 

Check out or ideabooks for other such designs. 

A contemporary and elegant home in Hisar for big Indian families
Which one of these home facades inspired you the most?


