homify 360°: The Long Barn Conversion

The Long Barn, Tye Architects
In the picturesque countryside of Bedfordshire, England, stands the historic Maulden Barn. Originally used as a grain storage facility for local farmers for the past 150 years. However, the building is now used to house something different—a family. Overseen by experts from Nicolas Tye Architect with the goal for the old barn to be be able to accommodate a modern family, but not at the cost of the barns heritage and cultural significance. It was a case of finding the perfect balance of modern deign and old history.      

The Long Barn, Tye Architects
Built in 1860, the old barn stands as a timeless reminder of the farming history within the region. With strong ties to its surrounding natural landscape, the Long Barn is country on the outside, but modern on the inside. The new family home within the barn consists of an open planed living spaces, 4 bedrooms, as well as a work studio. 

The Long Barn, Tye Architects
Within the shared living spaces the home expresses itself much like the original barn—long and open. There is a clear and uninterrupted pathway between spaces with the only internal barrier being the stacked stone fireplace. Natural and organic materials were used for both the homes structural and furnishings such as the fireplace, stacked logs, and timber table.

The Long Barn, Tye Architects
Nicolas Tye Architect have selected a white colour pallet throughout the home which helps emphasises the former barns vastness and shape. It’s perhaps in this space that the neutral colour pallet of the homes is most spectacular. Natural light floods into the room and bounces off the homes white surfaces and the light grey tiles. We love the tile choice which has a similar appearance of a polished concrete, as well as providing a smooth and clean looking surface. 

The Long Barn, Tye Architects
Further inside the home, we step into an intimate and social living room. Time will be spent relaxing on the comfy couches and gazing out of the spectacular gable window. Offering panoramic views the vast glazing is in fact triple glazed to ensure the home is also environmentally sensitive. 

The Long Barn, Tye Architects
An important design aspect of the home was for it to be a space that felt modern, but still retained reminders that the home was once a functioning countryside barn. Looking through the gable window at night offers the best views of the homes exposed timber beams and roofing which have been freshly sanded, but ultimately unaltered from the original barn. 

The Long Barn, Tye Architects
Unsurprisingly, the home received many design awards including: the Daily Telegraph / Homebuilding and Renovating Award – Overall Winner Daily Telegraph / Homebuilding and Renovating Award. 

Overall, the Long Barn is another fantastic example of Nicolas Tyle Architect's intent on providing the highest quality architecture and design expertise for homes. Click the link here to see another of their projects. 

A fresh loft conversion


