14 sliding doors to optimize space utilization

Every home needs functional doors that can be used to partition area, for instance, to block access to the living room from the garden. Fortunately, there are several alternatives for this, including sliding doors and screens, which make it more pleasant and practical. Sliding doors come in a variety of options such as clear or opaque glass, wood, steel and plastic. Additionally, they can be coated with paint or paper to match the décor. The options are endless, and the final decision rests with you.
Today, we show you some of the techniques that allow you to use sliding doors not only so that they aesthetically blend with the décor, but also so you can optimize the available space in your home. Join us as we take you through some attractive sliding doors that are featured in professionally designed homes. They will inspire you to include sliding doors in your home.
For entrances that blend harmoniously with the decor, it works to have a similar shade on the support frame as well as the panels of the door.
In a room that gets a lot of sunlight, covering the sliding doors with rolling blinds that adjust the brightness is a great solution!
Sliding doors from floor to ceiling are ideal for a bedroom with a spectacular view.
Since this room has a lovely view of the gardens, it’s only natural to provide access to it through a sliding door.
For more privacy, an opaque sliding glass door with customized decoration can be installed.
Two glass doors on either end of the wall, each with a unique iron grill – you can decide which side to open or close.
This door design with translucent squares in a coated frame perfectly matches the colour and style of the rest of the décor in the room.
Doors that open outwards take up space. Although it resembles the style of another era, these sliding doors made of wood and glass present an interesting feature.
This tall design, with translucent glass and an image printed at the center, is supported by a steel frame that includes a stopper.
Separating rooms with an almost invisible partition brings out the full effect of the ambiance.
This interior garden is linked to the room using a unique sliding door design.
A sliding door allows partitioning or linking, as required, when an area is multi-functional.
In this home, the sliding door in the kitchen provides natural ventilation and prevents odors from lingering or spreading to other parts of the house.
This is another good example of how you can use modern techniques to support the sliding doors. It keeps the bedroom private during the day.
