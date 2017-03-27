Your browser is out-of-date.

14 sliding doors to optimize space utilization

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Windows & doors Window decoration
Every home needs functional doors that can be used to partition area, for instance, to block access to the living room from the garden. Fortunately, there are several alternatives for this, including sliding doors and screens, which make it more pleasant and practical. Sliding doors come in a variety of options such as clear or opaque glass, wood, steel and plastic. Additionally, they can be coated with paint or paper to match the décor. The options are endless, and the final decision rests with you.

Today, we show you some of the techniques that allow you to use sliding doors not only so that they aesthetically blend with the décor, but also so you can optimize the available space in your home. Join us as we take you through some attractive sliding doors that are featured in professionally designed homes. They will inspire you to include sliding doors in your home.

1. A large, dark frame

For entrances that blend harmoniously with the decor, it works to have a similar shade on the support frame as well as the panels of the door.

2. Brightness appeased with opaque rolling blinds

In a room that gets a lot of sunlight, covering the sliding doors with rolling blinds that adjust the brightness is a great solution!

3. From the bedroom linking to the balcony and a view that deserves to be seen

Sliding doors from floor to ceiling are ideal for a bedroom with a spectacular view.

4. Connecting the interior and the exterior of the house

Since this room has a lovely view of the gardens, it’s only natural to provide access to it through a sliding door.

5. A gold pattern on an opaque background

For more privacy, an opaque sliding glass door with customized decoration can be installed.

6. A glass door on each side

Two glass doors on either end of the wall, each with a unique iron grill – you can decide which side to open or close.


7. Closet door with opaque frames – functional and beautiful

This door design with translucent squares in a coated frame perfectly matches the colour and style of the rest of the décor in the room.

8. This wooden door is perfect and looks magical with stained glass

Doors that open outwards take up space. Although it resembles the style of another era, these sliding doors made of wood and glass present an interesting feature.

9. The opaque glass door seems to float, but is fixed on the ceiling with steel bars

This tall design, with translucent glass and an image printed at the center, is supported by a steel frame that includes a stopper.

10. Two large rooms with virtual separation

Separating rooms with an almost invisible partition brings out the full effect of the ambiance.

11. Better integration of a small garden with the room

This interior garden is linked to the room using a unique sliding door design.

12. Separation or integration accomplished by sliding doors

A sliding door allows partitioning or linking, as required, when an area is multi-functional.

13. The kitchen is kept fresh and airy using sliding doors and windows

In this home, the sliding door in the kitchen provides natural ventilation and prevents odors from lingering or spreading to other parts of the house.

14. Privacy is dependent on the sliding door

This is another good example of how you can use modern techniques to support the sliding doors. It keeps the bedroom private during the day.

For more interesting ideas for partitions see this ideabook.

An impressive family home in Fatehabad, Haryana
Which of these ideas is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


