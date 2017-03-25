10 best living room ideas for Indian homes

Who would not want to own a palatial home and be admired for it? But don’t we need homes that are not just beautiful but will also give us peace and calm. A home where there is a good spirit and a warm environment for your child to grow up in.
Indonesian society is known for close knit families. Every word and deed done is done to improve the lives of the family and the community. Family rooms in the country play a big role in bringing the family closer together. So, here we give you a list of beautiful family rooms in your home in Indonesia!
Paintings can instantly make any home look beautiful. In the past, Indonesian people have had paintings of paddy fields and mountains hung in their homes. But today themes have changed and the people have grown to choose other forms of décor too. If your painting is bright and colourful, then stick to furniture that is low key.
Several families prefer smaller homes over bigger ones for many reasons. You can still achieve a beautiful looking home by making some improvisations. Combine the living room, dining room and the kitchen for a small yet spacious looking home!
This is a variation of the previous LDK model. Indonesian are known to treat their guests warmly. So if you live in an apartment, then placing your kitchen out in the front, followed by the dining room and then the living room. This would let you sit your visitor for a cup of tea first and then catch up with them.
Bright pastel colours are the right choice for living rooms. This home uses a variation of brown on the walls and the carpets. While the white sofa becomes the main furniture in the living room, the style is simple and is suitable for the elders in the family who await their grandkids’ visit on the weekends.
Indonesian people, especially the previous generations, are known for their large homes to accommodate their large families, frequent visitors and their friendly neighbours. Every other day, a party is thrown to honour the birth of a grandchild or a graduation.
Such homes are still found in a lot of places around Indonesia. Usually this kind of home is a colonial relic. There are also modern homes built around this philosophy, although they are rare. Air circulation is a factor that must thought through as the temperatures can be quite hot here.
Here is a Scandinavian interior of a living room. It is modern and simple at the same time. If you are interested in adapting this design, make sure to stick to the white and the grey hues of the walls, sofas, cushions, mosquito nets and the carpets. The object of interest here is the centre table with the beautiful welding designs.
Mini homes in Indonesia are popular. Homes within 21 square meters with the land being about 60 to 72 sq meters, the mini homes are painted in clear white. Mini homes can be a paradise when decorated right. The kitchen and living room are combined into one unit. Pretty cute, is it not?
Thatched homes are entirely made of room and are a common sight in Indonesia owing to their hot and humid weather. Thatched homes do not react with the moisture in the air and they keep the interiors cool during hot summers. The family rooms in wooden homes need to be equipped with large windows to let the breeze in. To avoid too many colours in the room, keep sheer curtains and light coloured furniture.
We are trying to combat the heat by turning on the air conditioner or fan. This method is not wrong, but it can make electricity bills swell. Make an indoor garden can help overcome chills without much cost. If there is not enough space, we can make a vertical garden. Vertical garden as an example also serves as the room decor. Then the sofa and other furniture should be simple yet comfortable.
Why install air conditioners to cool the interiors of the home when you can grow a garden on your walls? If a garden seems impossible in your small interiors, then consider a vertical garden! These gardens can look beautiful as home décor and can be the centrepiece of your home. Keep the sofas looking simple and comfortable.
Renovate your old home to look modern and chic. But you can also save money by only renovating those parts of the home that need urgent renovation. For instance, being by painting the inside and outside of your home. Here is an example of the renovated interiors of an old home. The beams and pillars in the home as to the rusticity of the room.
