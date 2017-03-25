10 best living room ideas for Indian homes

Who would not want to own a palatial home and be admired for it? But don’t we need homes that are not just beautiful but will also give us peace and calm. A home where there is a good spirit and a warm environment for your child to grow up in.

Indonesian society is known for close knit families. Every word and deed done is done to improve the lives of the family and the community. Family rooms in the country play a big role in bringing the family closer together. So, here we give you a list of beautiful family rooms in your home in Indonesia!