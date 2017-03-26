10 ideas for Pooja rooms – Part 2

If you have the Pooja area built in a box-like design between two columns or in an alcove, fixing a partition wall with cut outs that don’t completely block the light works well in providing privacy to the area. You can accessorize with brass bells and spotlights, like in this image, to enhance the beauty of the Pooja space.
Thread curtains are charming in any space as they partially hide away what’s behind them. When you have a Pooja room set in a corner of your living or dining area and want to keep it out of sight when it’s not in use, fixing thread curtains not only serves the purpose, but also adds an element of mystery by outlining the silhouettes of the idols and accessories through its sheer texture.
In a small apartment, when the only space for the Pooja area is in the bedroom, you can design a special wall-mounted cabinet at the side of the TV furniture. Use a contrast colour to separate the entertainment unit and the Pooja space. Glass shelves can be added to the unit to increase the display space for your expanding collection of idols or images.
A Pooja space doesn’t have to be large to be stunning, as this image demonstrates. When it is set in a tiny space between two columns, making use of the space efficiently can make it beautiful. Notice how vertical wooden strips are placed in the background to make the space look taller? Additionally, the use of brass idols and accessories brings a classy feel, while the hanging lamp adds a layer. The spotlight shines on the brass artefacts bringing a gorgeous glow to the area.
Another practical yet aesthetic design for a Pooja cabinet located in a small recess is a cabinet with a custom-designed etched glass door decorated with religious images or symbols. The door keeps the Pooja shelves hidden away.
While tiny wooden mandir units are commonly seen in many Indian homes, it’s very rarely that we come across a design such as this one. The large piece of furniture is custom-designed so that it fits perfectly into the corner of the dining room. However, unlike a built-in design, it can be moved to different rooms or corners of the home whenever you want to experiment with a new arrangement.
You can add a unique element to your Pooja space by painting a shloka or religious symbols on the background panel using metallic paint. Under the spotlight, the paint glows and creates an eye-catching feature in an otherwise tiny and ordinary Pooja space.
If the Pooja space is designed in a corner of the kitchen, rather than placing the idols and accessories on the counter, fixing a raised tier or shelf above the counter makes it easier to clean the space. Additionally, it does not take away workspace in the kitchen.
In a larger home, where the Pooja area is set in a separate space leading off the living room, it helps to keep the area private. The ornately carved archway helps to establish the identity of the space, while the wooden lattice door provides a partial view of the interior through the screen.
This innovative design uses the corner of a dining room as the Pooja space. It has curved, tiered steps on the floor for placing the idols and lamps. A matching curved cabinet is built above the idol for storing Pooja accessories – neat and efficient.
We hope these designs give you some ideas for using a neglected corner or dead space in your home to create a lovely Pooja area. For more ideas see 7 inspiring Pooja room designs.