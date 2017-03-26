Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ideas for Pooja rooms – Part 2

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
residence, devminterio.inc devminterio.inc Scandinavian style conservatory Grey
Loading admin actions …

In continuation with yesterday’s ideabook on Pooja room designs, today, we take you through 10 more options that are innovative and spectacular. After all, a Pooja area needs to be as beautiful as it is serene!

Here is the Part 1 if you missed it yesterday.

11. Bells and cut outs

Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aayam Consultants

Premium Residence

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

If you have the Pooja area built in a box-like design between two columns or in an alcove, fixing a partition wall with cut outs that don’t completely block the light works well in providing privacy to the area. You can accessorize with brass bells and spotlights, like in this image, to enhance the beauty of the Pooja space.

12. Sheer beauty

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

Thread curtains are charming in any space as they partially hide away what’s behind them. When you have a Pooja room set in a corner of your living or dining area and want to keep it out of sight when it’s not in use, fixing thread curtains not only serves the purpose, but also adds an element of mystery by outlining the silhouettes of the idols and accessories through its sheer texture.

13. Mandir in the bedroom

Residence -3, Instinct Designs Instinct Designs Modern houses Cabinetry,Furniture,Computer desk,Shelf,Countertop,Building,Shelving,Interior design,Drawer,Living room
Instinct Designs

Residence -3

Instinct Designs
Instinct Designs
Instinct Designs

In a small apartment, when the only space for the Pooja area is in the bedroom, you can design a special wall-mounted cabinet at the side of the TV furniture. Use a contrast colour to separate the entertainment unit and the Pooja space. Glass shelves can be added to the unit to increase the display space for your expanding collection of idols or images.

14. Spotlight in a corner

Pebble bay., Construction Associates Construction Associates Modern living room Gold,Amber,Art,Building,Wood,Tints and shades,Font,Glass,Metal,Chandelier
Construction Associates

Pebble bay.

Construction Associates
Construction Associates
Construction Associates

A Pooja space doesn’t have to be large to be stunning, as this image demonstrates. When it is set in a tiny space between two columns, making use of the space efficiently can make it beautiful. Notice how vertical wooden strips are placed in the background to make the space look taller? Additionally, the use of brass idols and accessories brings a classy feel, while the hanging lamp adds a layer. The spotlight shines on the brass artefacts bringing a gorgeous glow to the area.

15. An etched glass cabinet

Appasamy Mapleton pallikaranai.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Classic style kitchen Door,Wood,Cabinetry,Interior design,Building,Fixture,Floor,Flooring,House,Hardwood
Ashpra Interiors

Appasamy Mapleton pallikaranai..

Ashpra Interiors
Ashpra Interiors
Ashpra Interiors

Another practical yet aesthetic design for a Pooja cabinet located in a small recess is a cabinet with a custom-designed etched glass door decorated with religious images or symbols. The door keeps the Pooja shelves hidden away.

16. Standalone Mandir unit

Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style dining room Table,Furniture,Property,Chair,Cabinetry,Lighting,Interior design,Floor,Wood,Flooring
Ashpra Interiors

Independent house Manglore..

Ashpra Interiors
Ashpra Interiors
Ashpra Interiors

While tiny wooden mandir units are commonly seen in many Indian homes, it’s very rarely that we come across a design such as this one. The large piece of furniture is custom-designed so that it fits perfectly into the corner of the dining room. However, unlike a built-in design, it can be moved to different rooms or corners of the home whenever you want to experiment with a new arrangement.


17. A prayer in the background

RESIDENCE devminterio.inc Scandinavian style conservatory Grey
devminterio.inc

RESIDENCE

devminterio.inc
devminterio.inc
devminterio.inc

You can add a unique element to your Pooja space by painting a shloka or religious symbols on the background panel using metallic paint. Under the spotlight, the paint glows and creates an eye-catching feature in an otherwise tiny and ordinary Pooja space.

18. A tier above the kitchen counter

Pooja Room homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Pooja Room

homify
homify
homify

If the Pooja space is designed in a corner of the kitchen, rather than placing the idols and accessories on the counter, fixing a raised tier or shelf above the counter makes it easier to clean the space. Additionally, it does not take away workspace in the kitchen.

19. Decorative archway and lattice door

Mandir AAMRAPALI BHOGLE Classic style living room Wood Brown Mandir,Prayer Space,Pooja Room,Puja Room,Meditation Room
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

Mandir

AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

In a larger home, where the Pooja area is set in a separate space leading off the living room, it helps to keep the area private. The ornately carved archway helps to establish the identity of the space, while the wooden lattice door provides a partial view of the interior through the screen.

20. Efficient corner unit

homify Classic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This innovative design uses the corner of a dining room as the Pooja space. It has curved, tiered steps on the floor for placing the idols and lamps. A matching curved cabinet is built above the idol for storing Pooja accessories – neat and efficient.

We hope these designs give you some ideas for using a neglected corner or dead space in your home to create a lovely Pooja area. For more ideas see 7 inspiring Pooja room designs.

A gorgeous tropical home for a modern Indian family
Which of these designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks