20 pictures of fabulous bathrooms for your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Musterwohnung, Home Staging Bavaria Home Staging Bavaria BathroomMirrors White
We either ignore it or design it in hustle, in spite of the fact that this space is the most private place in a home where we all love to spend some ‘me’ time. Yes, we are talking about bathrooms. Have you ever thought why we don’t pay much attention in decorating our bathroom? Is it because the doors remain close and it is not visible to our guests? The bathrooms of your house are for the inmates and decorate it for them and for yourself. Big or small, a proper design can make the functional bathroom look amazing and beautiful.

In this ideabook we have compiled 20 pictures of fabulous bathrooms for you to get inspired. So, open the door and walk into a beautiful bathroom.

​1. A wall of stone

Dachaufstockung eines Einfamilienhauses, WSM ARCHITEKTEN WSM ARCHITEKTEN Modern bathroom
The aesthetic beauty of stone wall is mesmerizing. It looks modern, neat and impressive and in combination with white it is stylish.

​2. Perfect blend of black and white

Interior design "Hotel Abruzzi" - Roma, Arch. Lamberto Grutter Arch. Lamberto Grutter Modern bathroom
Black mosaic tiles in the shower area and bright white in the remaining part including the sink, it’s soothing.

​3. Interesting geometric pattern

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Grey and wood dominates this bathroom. But what immediately grabs all the attention is the interesting geometric pattern created by tiles and different design of the sink.

​4. Comforting colors

Ristrutturazione Appartamento sul Mare, Architetti Porto Cervo Architetti Porto Cervo Modern bathroom
Choose the comforting colors for the bathroom. All white could be monotonous. Add color to give it a modern touch. 

​5. An affordable modern look

Box doccia con porta scorrevole, GAL srl GAL srl BathroomBathtubs & showers
Designing a small bathroom is challenging. But with little thinking you can transform it into a modern bathroom. Like here in this picture, the sliding shower glass doors is elegant and space saving too.

​6. Wood and stone: classic combination

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Wood and stone will always look perfect together. The open wooden shelves are convenient to maintain in bathrooms. The stone slab and pebbles on the floor and on the top of the cabinet is attractive. Thinking to copy it?


​7. Bubbling with colors

Un appartamento in centro, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern bathroom
Colorful patterned floor tiles, wooden sink, wall color and finally the sparkling yellow cabinet door, it vibrant and colorful like we Indians.

​8. One from the stone age

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathroom
Walls of stone, wooden flooring, a very simple sink table and glass shower doors. This is undeniably a very interesting concept to try.

​9. Rustic charm

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
Rustic charm of stone leaves a lasting impression on the space. Easy to maintain, it’s functional and beautiful. If you want you can cover all the walls with stones or complement it with tiles.

​10. Wet and dry area

PIETRA E NUOVI INTONACI - BAGNO CASA P, Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi BathroomSinks
It’s a good idea to separate the dry area from the wet area in the bathrooms. A simple steel and glass shower door is enough to define the wet area. It looks cool!

​11. Clean and clear

Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Keep the furniture of the bathroom simple and neat. The sober and clean look of this bathroom looks great.

​12. A unique partition

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
It’s an amazing way to separate the toilet area from the sink and bathing area. The partition wall is beautiful. The contrast of wood and white is always classy.

​13. Long and compact

abitazione privata, Bologna, senzanumerocivico senzanumerocivico Scandinavian style bathroom
The length of a small bathroom can be effectively used to create a functional and beautiful bathroom. Choose colors of lighter tones and place the lights strategically. It will make the space look bright and spacious.

​14. Cool shower room

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
It is better to have a shower room than a bathtub in Indian homes. Shower has more cooling effect in Indian climate. The white bathroom and white tiles in the shower area looks soothing.

​15. Phenomenal white

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
The picture says it all! The only thing that comes to mind is mesmerizing.

​16. Say it with flowers

HOTEL VILLA VIGNOLA - VASTO (CH), CERAMICHE MUSA CERAMICHE MUSA BathroomDecoration Pottery
Give your bathroom a bright and vibrant makeover with floral tiles. Select the color of your choice and see how cheerful it looks.

​17. Open brick wall

Viviendas Centro Histórico Valencia, Singularq Architecture Lab Singularq Architecture Lab Modern bathroom
This is an innovative idea. The dominant white bathroom with a portion of its wall deliberately left with open bricks. It’s unique!

18. ​Freshness of blue

homify Classic style bathroom
The shades of blue have given a fresh look to this bathroom.

​19. Vertical lines of wallpaper

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
The advanced technology has flooded the market with moisture resistant wallpapers. If you like decorating the walls with wallpapers, then this one is for you. Take inspiration from here and change the wall.

​20. Pure and pristine

Musterwohnung, Home Staging Bavaria Home Staging Bavaria BathroomMirrors White
Though a little tough to keep it shining bright, but pure and pristine white is a preferred color for bathrooms. The serenity of this color is contagious. Isn’t it?

