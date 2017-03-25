20 pictures of fabulous bathrooms for your home

We either ignore it or design it in hustle, in spite of the fact that this space is the most private place in a home where we all love to spend some ‘me’ time. Yes, we are talking about bathrooms. Have you ever thought why we don’t pay much attention in decorating our bathroom? Is it because the doors remain close and it is not visible to our guests? The bathrooms of your house are for the inmates and decorate it for them and for yourself. Big or small, a proper design can make the functional bathroom look amazing and beautiful.
In this ideabook we have compiled 20 pictures of fabulous bathrooms for you to get inspired. So, open the door and walk into a beautiful bathroom.
The aesthetic beauty of stone wall is mesmerizing. It looks modern, neat and impressive and in combination with white it is stylish.
Black mosaic tiles in the shower area and bright white in the remaining part including the sink, it’s soothing.
Grey and wood dominates this bathroom. But what immediately grabs all the attention is the interesting geometric pattern created by tiles and different design of the sink.
Choose the comforting colors for the bathroom. All white could be monotonous. Add color to give it a modern touch.
Designing a small bathroom is challenging. But with little thinking you can transform it into a modern bathroom. Like here in this picture, the sliding shower glass doors is elegant and space saving too.
Wood and stone will always look perfect together. The open wooden shelves are convenient to maintain in bathrooms. The stone slab and pebbles on the floor and on the top of the cabinet is attractive. Thinking to copy it?
Colorful patterned floor tiles, wooden sink, wall color and finally the sparkling yellow cabinet door, it vibrant and colorful like we Indians.
Walls of stone, wooden flooring, a very simple sink table and glass shower doors. This is undeniably a very interesting concept to try.
Rustic charm of stone leaves a lasting impression on the space. Easy to maintain, it’s functional and beautiful. If you want you can cover all the walls with stones or complement it with tiles.
It’s a good idea to separate the dry area from the wet area in the bathrooms. A simple steel and glass shower door is enough to define the wet area. It looks cool!
Keep the furniture of the bathroom simple and neat. The sober and clean look of this bathroom looks great.
It’s an amazing way to separate the toilet area from the sink and bathing area. The partition wall is beautiful. The contrast of wood and white is always classy.
The length of a small bathroom can be effectively used to create a functional and beautiful bathroom. Choose colors of lighter tones and place the lights strategically. It will make the space look bright and spacious.
It is better to have a shower room than a bathtub in Indian homes. Shower has more cooling effect in Indian climate. The white bathroom and white tiles in the shower area looks soothing.
The picture says it all! The only thing that comes to mind is mesmerizing.
Give your bathroom a bright and vibrant makeover with floral tiles. Select the color of your choice and see how cheerful it looks.
This is an innovative idea. The dominant white bathroom with a portion of its wall deliberately left with open bricks. It’s unique!
The advanced technology has flooded the market with moisture resistant wallpapers. If you like decorating the walls with wallpapers, then this one is for you. Take inspiration from here and change the wall.
Though a little tough to keep it shining bright, but pure and pristine white is a preferred color for bathrooms. The serenity of this color is contagious. Isn’t it?
