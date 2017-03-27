A colourful and contemporary home in Hyderabad

The right colours can make a world of difference to any modern interior. And the residence we will tour today proves this with elegance. The interior designers and decorators at Nifty Interio have used bold hues like red and yellow to spice up this stylish home. Contemporary furniture and smart storage solutions also contribute to the attractive quality of this abode, while stylish lighting highlights the tasteful designs in every room. Also keep an eye out for trendy false ceilings while exploring this project.
The living room false ceiling is a sophisticated affair with its large rectangle and circular designs reserved for the chandelier and fans. Golden cove lighting highlights the designs nicely and creates a relaxing ambiance here.
Dark wood and gleaming white come together to make the living room TV unit sleek and beautiful. Tall inbuilt niches in the white panel hold decorative vases, while the patterned wallpaper behind it is stylishly accentuated with cove lighting.
A modern and minimal false ceiling holds stylish lamps in the dining room, making the environment mellow and magical. Dark and silky drapes, a chic collage of family photos, and a fashionable wood and glass crockery cabinet complete the look here.
Glossy red cabinets and a practical U-shaped counter make this kitchen convenient and very attractive. The overhead cabinets on either side of the chimney feature frosted glass doors to arrange items you need on a regular basis, so that you can find them easily.
Lavish splashes of sunny yellow on the feature wall and the floor to ceiling wardrobe fill this study room with happiness and positivity. The large square handles on the closets look very fashionable, while the white study station is a sleek and storage-friendly affair. A slim floating shelf above the study station helps in displaying collectibles, while the yellow chair makes a very stylish statement.
