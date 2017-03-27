A colourful and contemporary home in Hyderabad

Lavish splashes of sunny yellow on the feature wall and the floor to ceiling wardrobe fill this study room with happiness and positivity. The large square handles on the closets look very fashionable, while the white study station is a sleek and storage-friendly affair. A slim floating shelf above the study station helps in displaying collectibles, while the yellow chair makes a very stylish statement.

