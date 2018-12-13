Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A vibrant and stylish home in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
homify BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Red
Loading admin actions …

Today’s tour will show you how bold hues, lively patterns and unique decor accents can make for dramatic home interiors. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Rubenius Interiors in Bangalore, this apartment perfectly suits the needs of a style-conscious family. An open plan layout merges the living with the dining, while fashionable furnishing makes relaxation and entertainment equally pleasurable. Bright feature walls and trendy storage also make this residence a sight for sore eyes.

Gorgeous interiors

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

From this vantage point, a large mirror with white circular patterns is clearly visible. It jazzes up the dining area beautifully and creates an illusion of spaciousness. The chandelier above the table is also elegant, and a large window in the living area features beautiful contrasting drapes.

A different view

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bold red makes a stunning statement in the living space as well as on the dining table, and it has been duly complemented by black furniture and dark wooden elements. The glass-topped dining table is surrounded by modern chairs with striped backrests, while golden ambient lighting enhances the comfort factor.

Inspiring touches

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black and futuristic sofas in the living space lend a bold touch to the interiors, while the bar cabinet on the left wows with its unique doors. While the door on the left is simply frosted glass, the one on the right is a gorgeous combination of frosted glass, mirror and exposed shelves. The wall beyond the dining is also visible from here, and it impresses with its powerful red tone. Lovely family photos of different sizes adorn this wall and lend personality to the interior.

Minimalism

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

A close look at the dark wood and white TV unit reveals its minimalistic elegance, while the golden cove lighting highlights its shape nicely. Floating shelves hold decorative pieces, while the console table can store remotes and other accessories.

Beautiful wall unit

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

This dark wooden wall unit is composed of a neat set of cabinet and drawers, and some quirky floating shelves. It is perfect for storing things you don’t want guests to see as well as displaying artefacts. The mustard yellow background wall is a lively touch and the pebbled panelling on the floor looks very creative.  

Take another tour for more inspiration - A stylish home exploding with colours in Mumbai

9 TV placement ideas for small living rooms (they are simple yet striking)
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks