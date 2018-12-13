A vibrant and stylish home in Bangalore

Today’s tour will show you how bold hues, lively patterns and unique decor accents can make for dramatic home interiors. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Rubenius Interiors in Bangalore, this apartment perfectly suits the needs of a style-conscious family. An open plan layout merges the living with the dining, while fashionable furnishing makes relaxation and entertainment equally pleasurable. Bright feature walls and trendy storage also make this residence a sight for sore eyes.
From this vantage point, a large mirror with white circular patterns is clearly visible. It jazzes up the dining area beautifully and creates an illusion of spaciousness. The chandelier above the table is also elegant, and a large window in the living area features beautiful contrasting drapes.
Bold red makes a stunning statement in the living space as well as on the dining table, and it has been duly complemented by black furniture and dark wooden elements. The glass-topped dining table is surrounded by modern chairs with striped backrests, while golden ambient lighting enhances the comfort factor.
Black and futuristic sofas in the living space lend a bold touch to the interiors, while the bar cabinet on the left wows with its unique doors. While the door on the left is simply frosted glass, the one on the right is a gorgeous combination of frosted glass, mirror and exposed shelves. The wall beyond the dining is also visible from here, and it impresses with its powerful red tone. Lovely family photos of different sizes adorn this wall and lend personality to the interior.
A close look at the dark wood and white TV unit reveals its minimalistic elegance, while the golden cove lighting highlights its shape nicely. Floating shelves hold decorative pieces, while the console table can store remotes and other accessories.
This dark wooden wall unit is composed of a neat set of cabinet and drawers, and some quirky floating shelves. It is perfect for storing things you don’t want guests to see as well as displaying artefacts. The mustard yellow background wall is a lively touch and the pebbled panelling on the floor looks very creative.
