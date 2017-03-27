An impressive family home in Fatehabad, Haryana

When modern designs and creative ideas come together in a house, the impact is long-lasting and impressive. That is exactly what the architects at Dream House Architect ensured for Mr. Vinod Garg’s residence in Fatehabad, Haryana. The house is lofty and comes with many rooms to cater to the individual needs of a large family. Wood and glass have been used very innovatively to make this abode stand out from its neighbours. Practical designs, trendy furniture and stylish partitions add to the attraction of this property.
The double-storied facade wows with large glass windows, sleek glass balustrades, warm wooden elements and earthy brick cladding on the right. The medley of different materials makes a creative statement, while brilliant lights glorify the house after dark.
A glass-topped table surrounded by elegant wooden chairs with high backs make the dining experience memorable here. The stylish wooden temple in the corner comes with inbuilt drawers and shelves for storing prayer essentials.
Gorgeously patterned wood and glass partitions subtly separate the living and kitchen from the dining space. They allow light to pass nonetheless, hence ensuring an open feel in the house.
The kitchen with decorative partitions on either side makes it easy for the chef to go about his or her chores privately. But at the same time, he or she can converse with guests and serve dishes easily.
We love how the wood and glass partition complements the interiors of the kitchen tastefully. Modern and smooth cabinets offer lots of storage space, while a large window brings in natural light during daytime. A corner has been cleverly reserved for the fridge as well.
A massive window floods this bedroom with light and fresh air, while the white walls and beige floor lend the feeling of spaciousness. The sleek wood and white TV unit is especially smart though, with its floating shelves, which can be used to display showpieces.
For more ideas, take another tour - A beautiful one-bedroom apartment for young Indian couples