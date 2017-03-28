12 Shelf designs for a neat and modern room

Any room needs help to get in order, but if we have to choose where that quality is more than paramount, without a doubt the first room that reaches our mind is the living room. This is because it is the place we welcome our guests and the space where we urge them to get comfortable.
Confusion arises when one does not know how to obtain the order so longed for and necessary, so we have decided to concentrate our interest in dissipating, through ideas, all that uncertainty by taking an element as a great ally: the shelves. Do you want to see them in action? Then let's start now.
If you do not want the shelves to rob you of space, look for an area in your room that can be filled with them, so you have shelves to order what previously had no place. This will make the living room more spacious and neat.
Once you manage to install the necessary shelves to order your room; go further and think of a way to make them original. In this design pictured here, the idea is to illuminate them using LED strips.
If you use a wall up to one meter high to divide some of your rooms, once you fulfill your function you can give it another use, such as being a shelf where you put decorations, your phone, the books you are reading, and personal items from your travels.
There is no standard ideal shelf size for the living room. As long as it is suitable and appropriate for the space and they fulfill their function, the shelves can keep exploring larger dimensions.
Are you already convinced that you should install shelves in your living room, but still do not know how to make them look unique? The solution might be to stop taking things for granted, for example, to forget about the traditional idea that shelves should be completely straight.
When you put together many shelves with the same size, colour and shape, it seems like you are creating a piece of furniture and, in fact, it is not a completely wrong statement, so there are so many benefits to having a shelf.
If you not only want to create order in your room but also eliminate the anonymity of the walls, install as many shelves as possible until you get the walls in a grid shape. Then you just have to fill each space with what you want most.
There is a shelf design that consists of a quadrangular module. Its shape allows you to stack things on top of each other until you create an entire area with holes that allow you to store stuff. Placing something like this in your living room will immediately make everything orderly.
We do not lie when we say that the drawers are allied to the shelves, especially in the living room, because what you would like to display can be put on the shelves, while everything else that is more personal, you can hide in the drawers.
If what you are looking for is to welcome visitors with an exhibition of ornaments and decorations, use display shelves as a base and, as if it were a museum, show your best pieces.
If your room is also the place where you have all your technological entertainment, use the shelves to order the consoles, audio equipment and other devices, so it does not look like a pile of cables and black boxes.
The last idea is to install shelves as high up on the wall as possible. This design appeals to an even greater order because it is not so easy for everyone to reach and mess it up. It's also a great idea if you're looking to childproof your home.
We hope you've found some suitable shelving ideas for your home here.