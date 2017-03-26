Your browser is out-of-date.

19 Charming gardens that you would love to implement

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern garden
The art and craft of gardening is both a hobby and pastime for those who practice it which also brings instant gratification in the form of beautiful flowers and appreciation from everyone that views it.  Greenery with or without flowers have the ability to gladden the mind and soul which is why homeowners that cannot have a garden on land, use planters at every available space inside their home. While some people use their love for greenery to improve the land around their house with vegetables and flowers others use this hobby to make a business as landscape artists.  

In this ideabook were are presenting a list of beautiful gardens created by professional gardeners than can easily be implemented around your home to make it a place that wins appreciation from everyone. The ideas also provide to improve an existing garden that lacks imagination and turn it into a mini forest that will have small birds and colorful butterflies flocking to your backyard!!

1. An eclectic mix of flowers and colorful leaves at the gate

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Rock garden with succulents and flowers suited to local weather conditions

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Front yard
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Modern garden

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

3. Covered patio for sitout

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

When you have space to set up a patio in the backyard then turn it into a enchanting sit-out with a colorful garden to relax with family and friends.

4. Desert garden

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

Worried about lack of water in dry areas? Create a rustic garden with stones and cactus that are easy to maintain.

5. Walled garden

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern garden Flower,Plant,Property,Building,Botany,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,Wall
Space Craft Associates

Bungalow at Undri

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

An old water pot and faded wall here serve as a stylish background for a tiny garden laid out with flowers and stones

6. Wooden protagonist

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

Wooden boundary wall and benches set amidst green plants create an easy place to relax in the evenings when weather outside is good.


7. Magical garden

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

Charming white walls and white stones border a pathway made of old planks and black pebbles. Attractive garden ornaments lend charm and beauty to the garden if care is taken to purchase those that can manage all weather conditions.

8. Let the stones show you the way home

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

There is something intensely romantic about walking a pathway lined with colorful flower plants from entry gate to doorway in this minimalist garden.

9. Zen garden

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
DCPAYSAGE

DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

Create a region of tranquility with simple stones and shrubs. Combination of large stones with small pebbles has helped in creation of a pretty pathway leading to a small sit-out surrounded by serene layout of plants, shrubs and small statues.

10. Circular path to paradise

Rénovation et décoration d'une villa au Nord de Montpellier, Parcs des Vautes, LEWISA home LEWISA home Classic style garden
LEWISA home

LEWISA home
LEWISA home
LEWISA home

11. Garden in the foyer

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Window,Building,Architecture,Floor,Wood,Flooring,Urban design,Line,Houseplant
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Rock garden with prominent planter supported by others just below the skylight gives a creative twist to foyer especially as it is flanked by glass enclosed water outlet.

12. Yard with cheerful flowers

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Even if you have a small backyard with little space for a garden, random seasonal flowers planted at corners can turn the region into a colorful paradise like here.

13. Garden within the house

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Houseplant,Building,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Living room,Floor,Flowerpot,Wall
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

14. Flowers below the window

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Classic style garden Concrete Grey
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Give color and spark to your entrance area with a small patchwork of lively plants like this that will make the house stand out among others in the row.

15. Grass within flower beds

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style garden Plant,Building,Property,Window,Land lot,Sky,Urban design,Grass,Neighbourhood,House
KREATIVE HOUSE

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Do leave empty land bare even if it is just small slices on the side of the house. Combination of plants that require little attention and green grass can make it worth a second look and make the house approachable too.

16. Colorful background and lighting

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern garden
AIS Designs

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

17. Pool and rocks

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden Water,Plant,Property,Building,Swimming pool,Botany,Green,Nature,Tree,Architecture
iammies Landscapes

A Luxirious Thatched Villa

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

The garden has everything that a one could wish for in the backyard, a tropical paradise with palm trees, pool and colorful plants!!!

18. Elegant simplicity

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

Sometimes a plain and simple decoration speaks louder than words.

19. Garden on the wall

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden Plant,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Botany,Flower,Terrestrial plant,Organism,Art,Grass,Adaptation
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Give form to broken terracotta pots with DIY motifs and designs. These can be fitted across the house be it balcony, living room, hall, kitchen and even the bathroom for clean indoor air. 

Does this ideabook inspire you to create a garden then we have some more Easy ideas to create a dream garden in small space.

Which garden did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


