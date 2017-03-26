19 Charming gardens that you would love to implement

The art and craft of gardening is both a hobby and pastime for those who practice it which also brings instant gratification in the form of beautiful flowers and appreciation from everyone that views it. Greenery with or without flowers have the ability to gladden the mind and soul which is why homeowners that cannot have a garden on land, use planters at every available space inside their home. While some people use their love for greenery to improve the land around their house with vegetables and flowers others use this hobby to make a business as landscape artists.
In this ideabook were are presenting a list of beautiful gardens created by professional gardeners than can easily be implemented around your home to make it a place that wins appreciation from everyone. The ideas also provide to improve an existing garden that lacks imagination and turn it into a mini forest that will have small birds and colorful butterflies flocking to your backyard!!
When you have space to set up a patio in the backyard then turn it into a enchanting sit-out with a colorful garden to relax with family and friends.
Worried about lack of water in dry areas? Create a rustic garden with stones and cactus that are easy to maintain.
An old water pot and faded wall here serve as a stylish background for a tiny garden laid out with flowers and stones
Wooden boundary wall and benches set amidst green plants create an easy place to relax in the evenings when weather outside is good.
Charming white walls and white stones border a pathway made of old planks and black pebbles. Attractive garden ornaments lend charm and beauty to the garden if care is taken to purchase those that can manage all weather conditions.
There is something intensely romantic about walking a pathway lined with colorful flower plants from entry gate to doorway in this minimalist garden.
Create a region of tranquility with simple stones and shrubs. Combination of large stones with small pebbles has helped in creation of a pretty pathway leading to a small sit-out surrounded by serene layout of plants, shrubs and small statues.
Rock garden with prominent planter supported by others just below the skylight gives a creative twist to foyer especially as it is flanked by glass enclosed water outlet.
Even if you have a small backyard with little space for a garden, random seasonal flowers planted at corners can turn the region into a colorful paradise like here.
Give color and spark to your entrance area with a small patchwork of lively plants like this that will make the house stand out among others in the row.
Do leave empty land bare even if it is just small slices on the side of the house. Combination of plants that require little attention and green grass can make it worth a second look and make the house approachable too.
The garden has everything that a one could wish for in the backyard, a tropical paradise with palm trees, pool and colorful plants!!!
Sometimes a plain and simple decoration speaks louder than words.
Give form to broken terracotta pots with DIY motifs and designs. These can be fitted across the house be it balcony, living room, hall, kitchen and even the bathroom for clean indoor air.
Does this ideabook inspire you to create a garden then we have some more Easy ideas to create a dream garden in small space.