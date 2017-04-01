A beautiful 5400sqft house near Pune

11K-Waks is a private and sprawling weekend house built by the architects at Studio K-7 Designs Pvt. Ltd. for a businessman and his large family on a one-acre plot of land near Pune. 450 trees were planted to make this a refreshing and eco-friendly property for three generations. Since the plot is sloping, the different functional areas of the house are situated on different levels, which make for interesting interiors. From the street, only the roof is visible, ensuring privacy for the inhabitants. But once you enter the lobby and explore the house in details, stunning views of distant hills and the khadakwasla backwaters greet you. All rooms come with terraces to enjoy and admire nature, and an open plan layout allows the interiors to look expansive and airy.

Keeping the needs of each generation in mind, the grandmother’s room has been planned on the lowest level, while the master bedroom is on the upper floor. The kids’ room lies beyond the massive swimming pool in the backyard. Owing to the slope of the plot, a natural water trough was created under the grandmother’s bedroom to store rainwater. Solar heaters, solar-powered garden lights and contemporary designs make this property a nature-friendly one as well.