15 stylish ideas to separate spaces in your home

The most common feature of modern homes is the integrated rooms, especially the social area. We don’t see a different living or dining rooms now. It is usually a larger area or hall which is divided to create living and dining space. The divisions can be depicted by carpets defining the area or the change in decoration or just erecting a symbolic wall. But these even sound unattractive. We believe that every space and decor of your home is the expression of your taste. So why not separate the space in style? Make it as stylish as your personality.

In this ideabook, we have brought 15 fabulous ideas to separate the space. Copy it, steal it or adopt it by giving it your personal twist and get ready to receive the envious admiration from your guests.