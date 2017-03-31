A stunning modern home in Faridabad

Welcome to a fascinating home in Faridabad, where ultramodern decor accents and stylish furnishing come together for an unforgettable living experience. Elegant wooden furniture, backlit stone panels and beautifully etched glass doors take this residence to new heights of designer inspiration. Today’s tour will be focused on the living space though, where a gorgeous bar counter has been accommodated to make entertaining guests easy. The interior designers and decorators at Avant Garde Design have truly accomplished a wonderful project here.
Extremely plush couches peppered with brown and golden cushions offer luxurious seating in the living room. The gorgeous wooden coffee table is engraved on top and features mirrored strips running around its middle. A cosy rug and a large patterned window screen add to the aesthetic appeal of this space. Note how the colour palette banks on cream, beige and brown tones for a warm and homely feel.
The frosted glass door leading to the living room is stylishly etched with stripes and circular patterns. It allows light to travel from one place to another easily, but maintains privacy as well. The folding glass panels to its right are illuminated with green and purple lighting, and add to the visual appeal here.
Rendered in rich dark wood, the sleek and trendy TV unit features drawers and space for displaying artefacts. The gorgeously backlit stone border is an extra special touch.
Breathtaking backlit stone panelling make this home bar stand out effortlessly in the living room. Glossy black tiles adorn the backsplash above the counter, while niches built into the panelling showcase collectibles. Don’t miss how the golden stone panelling of the bar mimics the beautiful false ceiling.
Glamorous veined marble and elegant wooden accents make this temple a very inviting and serene space. The false ceiling is decorative too, and the wooden panel behind the divine figurines is artistically illuminated.
