10 ideas for Pooja rooms – Part 1

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stone Grey
In India, a home is considered incomplete if it does not have a Pooja room. It’s a place where we can start the day with prayers or even wind down with a bit of meditation after a busy day in the office. Like the rest of the home, a Pooja room should be decorated beautifully or have a unique feature that makes it special. Not every home is large enough for a separate room to set aside as the Pooja space. However, with the help of a professional interior designer, a Pooja area can be incorporated into even the smallest home.

To give you some inspiration for designing an innovative Pooja room, the homify team has put together 10 different ideas for you to browse through.

1. Designer back panel

homify Modern walls & floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

When the Pooja area is designed in a small alcove or in between two pillars, having a customized background panel with cutouts and backlighting can bring a lovely decorative element that makes the space stunning.

2. Play with textures

Pooja room wall with Carved Marble cladding homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Pooja room wall with Carved Marble cladding

homify
homify
homify

Another option for infusing the small area with an interesting element is to use contrasting textures, like in this Pooja room that has embossed patterns on the walls and the warmth of slatted wood paneling along the border as well as the background behind the main idol.

3. Neutral shades and geometry

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stone Grey
De Panache —Interior Architects

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in)

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

In a modern home, the Pooja space should complement the overall theme in the rest of the home. Using geometry and neural shades such as grey, beige, white and black, which are commonly used for modern décor, help to add a contemporary feel to the space.

4. A touch of the classic style

temple doors iSTUDIO Architecture Modern windows & doors Picture frame,Wood,Interior design,Wood stain,Floor,Art,Flooring,Wall,Hardwood,Hall
iSTUDIO Architecture

temple doors

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

If the Pooja room is in a small corner, you can make it a private space by adding beautifully carved wooden doors that bring in an element of the classic design theme. Coordinating the décor of the space with matching wall panels and cabinets, enhances its elegance.

5. Minimalist mandir

Temple iSTUDIO Architecture Classic style bedroom Furniture,Decoration,Purple,Building,Wood,House,Flooring,Cabinetry,Pink,Floor
iSTUDIO Architecture

Temple

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

So, what if you don’t have a large space for Pooja?! A tiered cabinet with drawers, like in this image, can serve as a perfect replica of a small mandir. Keep the décor simple to prevent the area from looking too cramped. Fix a curtain that can be drawn across the space to keep it private.

6. Glowing beauty

Mr.Pramod Chaudhary at Cosmos Horrizon, UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS Modern living room Purple,Interior design,Building,Temple,Church,Chapel,Holy places,Arch,Art,Room
UNIQUE DESIGNERS &amp; ARCHITECTS

Mr.Pramod Chaudhary at Cosmos Horrizon

UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS
UNIQUE DESIGNERS &amp; ARCHITECTS
UNIQUE DESIGNERS & ARCHITECTS

A Pooja unit can be designed on any unused wall in the home, whether it’s in a passageway or bedroom. To make the area special, build a shelf or furniture that is similar to what you would use for a television. Coat the wall with textured panels and use recessed lighting along the edge of the panel to bring a spectacular glowing effect to the space.


7. Boxed in

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

When a Pooja room is a part of the social space in the house, it’s a good idea to fit it into a box-like structure that keeps it out of sight when you are entertaining. A design like this one that has a wooden structure with glass doors can work well to provide glimpses into the space while keeping it separate from the living room. Decorate with wall coatings and art to enhance the view into the room.

8. Walk-in Pooja

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

A Pooja attached to the living area can serve as a decorative element when it is kept open to display the beautiful art and artefacts in the space. Built-in furniture and a gorgeous wooden frame around the entryway to the Pooja area enhance the stylishness of this home.

9. Blending in

Dr.Z.S.'s Residential House, DESIGNER GALAXY DESIGNER GALAXY Modern living room
DESIGNER GALAXY

Dr.Z.S.'s Residential House

DESIGNER GALAXY
DESIGNER GALAXY
DESIGNER GALAXY

If the Pooja room is partially open to the living room, using decorative grills or cut-outs, like in this home, it’s advisable to ensure that it blends with the rest of the décor. The beautiful brass and wood door acts as a display of an antique element in the living room, while the bright yellow wall in the Pooja room provides a lovely contrast to the white window grills, adding another interesting feature to the room.

10. Decorative ceiling

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a Pooja room that is set in a recess to keep it out of view from the social spaces, adding a unique element such as a decorative ceiling panel with backlighting can introduce an eye-catching element and elevate its style. 

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this article, which will present 10 more ideas for your Pooja room. For some ideas on decorative panels for your home, see this ideabook.

Which of these styles would be perfect in your home? Let us know in the comments.


