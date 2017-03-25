10 ideas for Pooja rooms – Part 1

In India, a home is considered incomplete if it does not have a Pooja room. It’s a place where we can start the day with prayers or even wind down with a bit of meditation after a busy day in the office. Like the rest of the home, a Pooja room should be decorated beautifully or have a unique feature that makes it special. Not every home is large enough for a separate room to set aside as the Pooja space. However, with the help of a professional interior designer, a Pooja area can be incorporated into even the smallest home.
To give you some inspiration for designing an innovative Pooja room, the homify team has put together 10 different ideas for you to browse through.
When the Pooja area is designed in a small alcove or in between two pillars, having a customized background panel with cutouts and backlighting can bring a lovely decorative element that makes the space stunning.
Another option for infusing the small area with an interesting element is to use contrasting textures, like in this Pooja room that has embossed patterns on the walls and the warmth of slatted wood paneling along the border as well as the background behind the main idol.
In a modern home, the Pooja space should complement the overall theme in the rest of the home. Using geometry and neural shades such as grey, beige, white and black, which are commonly used for modern décor, help to add a contemporary feel to the space.
If the Pooja room is in a small corner, you can make it a private space by adding beautifully carved wooden doors that bring in an element of the classic design theme. Coordinating the décor of the space with matching wall panels and cabinets, enhances its elegance.
So, what if you don’t have a large space for Pooja?! A tiered cabinet with drawers, like in this image, can serve as a perfect replica of a small mandir. Keep the décor simple to prevent the area from looking too cramped. Fix a curtain that can be drawn across the space to keep it private.
A Pooja unit can be designed on any unused wall in the home, whether it’s in a passageway or bedroom. To make the area special, build a shelf or furniture that is similar to what you would use for a television. Coat the wall with textured panels and use recessed lighting along the edge of the panel to bring a spectacular glowing effect to the space.
When a Pooja room is a part of the social space in the house, it’s a good idea to fit it into a box-like structure that keeps it out of sight when you are entertaining. A design like this one that has a wooden structure with glass doors can work well to provide glimpses into the space while keeping it separate from the living room. Decorate with wall coatings and art to enhance the view into the room.
A Pooja attached to the living area can serve as a decorative element when it is kept open to display the beautiful art and artefacts in the space. Built-in furniture and a gorgeous wooden frame around the entryway to the Pooja area enhance the stylishness of this home.
If the Pooja room is partially open to the living room, using decorative grills or cut-outs, like in this home, it’s advisable to ensure that it blends with the rest of the décor. The beautiful brass and wood door acts as a display of an antique element in the living room, while the bright yellow wall in the Pooja room provides a lovely contrast to the white window grills, adding another interesting feature to the room.
For a Pooja room that is set in a recess to keep it out of view from the social spaces, adding a unique element such as a decorative ceiling panel with backlighting can introduce an eye-catching element and elevate its style.
Stay tuned for Part 2 of this article, which will present 10 more ideas for your Pooja room. For some ideas on decorative panels for your home, see this ideabook.