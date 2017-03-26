8 small kitchen designs for Indian homes

Kitchen being one of the most used rooms in a house require a lot of research before designing. If you have a small apartment or house you especially need to pay more attention in order to build a kitchen that not only looks beautiful but is also fully functional. To help you create an amazing kitchen in a small space here are 8 design ideas.
While creating a kitchen in a small space you must remember to use contrasting colour fixtures in order to make it look spacious. As seen in the picture the combination of brown and white gives this kitchen an Illusion of space and also makes it look amazing.
Another great way to make your small kitchen look airy is by adding dark colour counters and cabinets. By doing so you will also be able to create a grand looking kitchen for yourself. You can also enhance the beauty of the kitchen by adding similar looking granite counter tops.
If you are wondering as to how you can create a modern looking kitchen then the best alternative is using completely white cabinets and counters. These counters are a perfect choice as they not only look great but are also easily maintainable and will always look clean.
For those of you who are looking to incorporate additional storage space in your small kitchen, then opting for similar looking open shelves is a must. The designer for this kitchen has installed four open shelves for storing utility items like cutlery and crockery, giving the room additional counter-top storage.
We all have various sorts of appliances in our homes and the best way to store them in a kitchen is by building an ill-inbuilt unit. By storing your appliances this way you will be able to utilise the space around it to the fullest. You can simply build cabinets around the unit for other utility items.
If you are someone who requires a lot of counter space then this u-shaped small kitchen layout can be a great choice. This will not only give you enough working platform but will also give you additional under the counter space.
For those of you who are looking to create a kitchen in a narrow space using this parallel layout is highly recommended. By placing the fixtures on opposite walls like the designer has done for this kitchen you will be able to have enough walking space in the middle. This will also make your kitchen look well-organized.
Corner or L-shaped layouts are also a thing to consider when it comes to building a small kitchen. These layouts can be built in dead corners of the house making it well utilised. It also makes the room feel elongated as both the counters are places on the walls.
