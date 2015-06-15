homify 360°: The Greystone Home

Introducing the award nominated Greystone Home by renown architect and interior design experts from Nicolas Tye Architect. The home is situated in a leafy side-street in the village of Radlett, England, an area famous for its picturesque natural beauty, and for its desirable countryside lifestyle. Being such a desirable place to live, there are only limited opportunities to own a home in the village, with the chance to build a new home from the ground up even rarer.

Such a rare opportunity brought with it high expectations, but as you will see, the final result does not disappoint.