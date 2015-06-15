homify 360°: The Greystone Home

Introducing the award nominated Greystone Home by renown architect and interior design experts from Nicolas Tye Architect. The home is situated in a leafy side-street in the village of Radlett, England, an area famous for its picturesque natural beauty, and for its desirable countryside lifestyle. Being such a desirable place to live, there are only limited opportunities to own a home in the village, with the chance to build a new home from the ground up even rarer.
Such a rare opportunity brought with it high expectations, but as you will see, the final result does not disappoint.
An ultra modern front façade greets visitors to the Gresytone home. Bold symmetry and an edged look provide the home with a contrasting architectural style compared to the more traditional homes in the street. The home utilises a white render that is combined with simple modernist forms made of timber cladding and glazed features. We especially love the horizontal wood timber panels that create an interesting look via pattern, and also offer much needed privacy from nosey passers by.
The immediate feeling upon entering the home is of sophistication and admiration of the homes perfect detailing. Living spaces are joined by open spaces with the home having a natural sense of flow.
Floating staircases have almost become a trademark of Nicolas Tye Architecture. Admire the pure craftsmanship of the staircase which incorporates a wonderful dark stained timber and transparent glass barriers.
In the kitchen, our gaze is instantly drawn towards the long island benchtop with its glistening gloss finish. However, the dark grey tones of the kitchen cabinetry is a nice departure from the all-white scheme of the rest of the home. Notice how the kitchen is fully equipped with extensive working surfaces and top of the range appliances.
Upstairs, the main bathroom is the epitome of luxury. Large black tiling that is typical of European spas surround the magnificent standalone ceramic bathtub. Placement of the tub has been aligned so that users can take in the stunning views as they enjoy a relaxing bath.
From this perspective, we can appreciate the homes open plan layout which accommodates the kitchen, living and dining areas. The open layout not only offers that sought after modern living experience, but it also creates a great space to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of urban living.
To conclude our tour, we take one last look facing towards the rear façade of the home and the outdoor entertainment area. Being on a block of varying levels extensive works were undertaken to ensure there was a perfect alignment of the internal ground floor level and with the external area. These works ensured that movement between the two areas remained fluid and uninterrupted. Both inside and outdoor spaces feel as a holistic area, especially when the sliding doors are open. At night the outdoors are lit up thanks to the inbuilt lighting along the edges of the decking.
