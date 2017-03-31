A 3500sqft house with landscaped surroundings in New Delhi

Situated in a very posh locality in New Delhi, this sprawling villa is an epitome of modern and elegant living. The interior architects at Design5 planned, designed and executed the renovation of this property in just 3 months, to infuse it with class and comfort. Not only were the surrounding gardens landscaped artistically, a stylish parking and robust boundary walls were also built. Premium materials like wood, Italian marble and modular furniture in the kitchen have been used to make this residence shine luxuriously. The interiors are spacious, bright, rendered in light hues and feature trendy furniture. Soothing yet powerful lighting make this villa very convenient to live in as well.
Stone and pebbles were tastefully combined to landscape the lush gardens surrounding the main house. Small wooden gazebo-like structures were introduced along the pathway to the entrance, to ensure a charming experience for guests. Manicured grass, beautifully pruned bushes and towering trees now enhance the attraction of the white residential structure.
Sleek stone planks have been alternated with white and grey pebbles to create these gorgeous garden paths. They lend a very organic and rustic charm to the property.
A wooden gazebo-like structure shades the porch of the house and contrasts the white exterior walls nicely.
Glossy marble flooring and creamy-hued walls make this foyer look spacious, welcoming and cosy. The large wooden entrance doors and soft golden lighting add warmth.
This villa boasts of bright and neat corridors, with white walls and beige marble flooring. Bright recessed lights add to the brightness, while wood and frosted glass doors lend contrasting touches.
Intricately carved wrought iron windows lend a luxurious touch to the villa. They are painted black to complement their wooden frames and contrast the creamy white interiors.
This modular kitchen is almost all-white, so that it looks spacious and bright. Smooth cabinets and drawers offer tons of storage space, while neat tiles on the backsplash ensure an elegant ambiance.
A stylish mix of ambient and recessed lighting bathes this large bedroom in a soothing golden glow. Light-hued wooden flooring offers warmth, while the furniture looks trendy and comfy.
The entertainment unit in the bedroom is mainly in dark wood, with white shelves and glass doors breaking the monotony. It is not just perfect for housing the TV, but the shelves and cabinets can also be used to display artefacts and family photos.
A large bed with a stylish headboard offering space to store magazines takes the centre stage in this bedroom. The pale mauve feature wall behind the bed and the soft drapes create a dreamy ambiance in this minimalist space.
Ultramodern sanitary fixtures like this Jacuzzi tub make the bathrooms in this villa very attractive.
The car parking is a sturdy tensile structure, which looks very modern and functional as well. The neatly paved driveway complements this industrial structure beautifully.
