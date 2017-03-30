A small but stylish apartment for a newly-wed couple in New Delhi

When a newly-married couple approached the interior architects at Design5 to remodel an old apartment in New Delhi, they rose to the occasion beautifully. Neat and minimalistic furniture and high-quality materials were introduced to make the living experience simple and easy for the lovebirds. Matte-finish dark veneer elements and stylish mood lighting have now turned the apartment into a cosy sanctuary. We are today going to explore the bedroom and bathroom especially, which make use of soothing hues and elegant designs to make an inviting impact.
Simple but elegant furniture in dark veneer make this dressing nook look classy and warm. Large mirrors aid in getting ready with ease, besides visually enhancing the size of the space. Frosted glass panels and door separate this nook from the bathroom, so that light can travel easily without hampering privacy.
Smooth and sleek dark wooden furniture pieces contrast the white walls and light-hued floor of this bedroom beautifully. Two pretty windows in frosted glass and wood bring in sunlight without compromising privacy. And the fiery orange bedding lend dollops of passion to this beautiful space.
From this vantage point in the bedroom, you can see how the large headboard accommodates sleek white niches on the right. These hold colourful decorative pieces to make the environment unique. A floor to ceiling inbuilt wardrobe near the bed offers ample room for storing clothes, blankets, and even shoes and accessories.
The sleek and dark TV unit in the bedroom complements the bed nicely, and features sleek drawers and floating shelves for practical purposes. A tall and slim panel separates the TV from the minimalistic workstation in the corner near the window. Since the corner is brightly-lit, it is perfect for getting some work done from home.
Smooth and creamy white surfaces and sufficient lighting make the bathroom appear tranquil and spacious. The large sink unit in dark wood is extremely practical with its cabinet and drawers, while the mirror lends the illusion of extra space. The sanitary fixtures are very trendy too.
Decorative tiles with floral prints clad one of the walls in the shower space, lending visual interest to this bathroom. A neat glass panel demarcates the shower area from the sink, without visually cramping the length of the room.
