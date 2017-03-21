8 TV panels for small and large rooms

TV panels are excellent for adding emphasis to the entertainment area of the home. Available in a multitude of materials, the panels are easily available in the market, and at a fair economic cost too. Lightweight and easy to install, TV panels take up little space and serve as a wonderful addition to the décor. TV panels also enable the easy installation of floating shelves, making use of wall space and thus freeing up more space in the living room.

In order to choose the suitable TV panel for your home, it is important to pay particular attention to the size of your TV. It is essential that the panel be on each side is at least 15 centimeters larger than the TV. Another key is to pay attention to the weight of the device. This information is available in the manufacturer's manual at the time of purchase. The presence of a panel will greatly enhance your room with a great advantage, both aesthetically and functionally. We invite you to see the decorative and functional possibilities of TV panels in this ideabook, and enjoy lots of inspiration.