An old but elegant Mumbai apartment of 1100sqft

Residence apartment , Core Design
Built 85 years ago, this apartment in Mumbai boasts of a classic yet modern atmosphere, thanks to the recent revamping done by the interior designers and decorators at Core Design. Elegant dark wooden doors, traditional but stylish furniture and vibrant paintings lend oodles of character, warmth and visual appeal to the home. Stylish and soothing lighting ensures a comfortable ambiance in all rooms, while contemporary facilities promise daily convenience. The classic nature of the apartment has been tastefully maintained though.

Warm and refreshing entrance

Elegant doors in dark wood contrast the creamy white walls of the entryway and fill the space with warmth and cosiness. The striped look of the floor adds some colour here, while an earthen statue of Lord Ganesha has been mounted on the wall for auspiciousness. Potted greens freshen up the entrance beautifully.

Timeless corridor

Dark wooden doors and smooth white walls make the corridor classic-looking and warm. Modern lights lend a soft glow here, while potted greens bring nature inside.

Arty living

A plush grey sofa set and a trendy wood and glass coffee table invite you to relax and entertain easily in the living room. Bright cushions add colour to the setting, along with a beautiful ethnic painting.

Magical lighting

After dark, stylish golden lights are switched on in the living room to create a mellow and soothing mood. From here, you can also admire the other paintings which dominate the aesthetics of this space. The fashionable rocking chair is perfect for those who wish to unwind casually.

A bedroom with personality

A large and simple bed, a modern recliner and a dark and elegant wooden wardrobe make this spacious bedroom warm and cosy. The wooden flooring is in a lighter tone than the furniture, and complements the walls here. A single vibrant painting lends so much personality in this room!

Trendy bathroom

Textured mosaic tiles clad the walls of this bathroom for a unique and fashionable appeal. Glass panels keep the shower separate, while a backlit mirror and acrylic sink make this space truly modern.

Here’s another tour that might inspire you - A beautiful family home in Nashik, Maharashtra

10 charming living room designs for Indian homes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


