A modern home with stylish details for the Indian family

In this ideabook we shall take you on a virtual tour of a beautiful house exuding elegance, comfort, and luxury. The two level single family abode is designed to delight with charming exteriors and exquisite interiors that show the painstaking effort undertaken to meet demand for comfort for aesthetics. Every inch of this modern house revels in light and colors that transverse its length and breadth through patterns, fabrics, materials and earthy elements.
Do come with us and explore the beautiful house and its accessories that can give you some handy tips on improving the interiors of your house too.
The facade has been designed with the chief intention of maintaining privacy from the street so its style is simple with greenery on both sides and tiny steps leading up to front entrance. The vertical structure is an elegant geometric design that uses a combination of grey and steel and brown tiles with tiny lights along the border. The layout of greenery on either side with recessed lights has been planned to perfection to enhance the elegant facade.
On entering the eclectic living room we are greeted by an elegant layout of beige sofas and floor rug. Earthy touches are lent by wooden coffee table and contemporary side tables that support stylish table lamps. The beautiful combination of lights from table lamps to recessed lights on the ceiling and track lights bring brightness and warmth into the room enhancing the abstract art on the walls. The larger than life bright planter with profusion of greenery sprouting out of its midst adds color and charm to complete the look of contemporary elegance in the living room.
Wood plays the protagonist in this charming dining area located within close proximity to the living room in an open floor layout. The harmonious mix of wooden furniture with white upholstering is in sync with the neutral background of white walls decorated with elegant silver curios. Industrial style lighting comprising of suspended glass bubbles above the table and focused incandescent bulbs illuminating art pieces on the wall lend a soothing air to this area.
Governed by minimalist design, the kitchen has a simple layout of separated into cooking and storage areas with a tiny dining area set up like an island in the middle. To give it a clean clutter free look every appliance has been arranged in line with cabinets and like them have reflective lacquered doors in grey color. The combination of colors and textures like lacquered melamine, rustic wood ceiling, green plants and stainless appliances, makes this minimalist kitchen an ideal place to have a enjoyable meal.
The bright mix of colorful furniture and simple artwork with stylish lighting system tells us that this room belongs to a young teenager. Its background may be neutral but the bright vivid colors on the bed and other furniture brings energy into the room ideally suited to a bright youngster. Prominent black and white prints on the wall in combination with handmade landscapes created by the teenager give an artistic air to the room.
The master bedroom exudes luxury and comfort with its sombre colors and textures that emphasize that this is a private region of rest and solitude. Though this room follows more of a monochromatic color palette with assortment of grey and white across furniture and furnishings the warmth of dark wood floor brings warmth into the region.
The dressing room adjacent to the master bedroom has been designed like a walk-in closet to accommodate clothes, shoes and accessories of its occupants across the length of vertically placed closets and shelves. Perfect overhead lighting keeps the region bright as long leather seat allows users to relax while trying out combinations.
Keeping in mind the purpose for which this area has been created, the room is inclined towards bright colors with rich woven mat and cushions amidst profusion of grey. The workstation is secluded to the corner to enable undisturbed work while others watch the television. The wall acts as design canvas for the artwork while stylish table lamp adds designer touches in the room.
We end our trip with a detailed description of the rear side view of the house. Rear patio and lawn can be reached by two entrances from the living room and kitchen that have sliding doors opening out into the area. The backyard garden has a wooden sit-out along with a Jacuzzi and swimming pool that can successfully eliminate stress of everyday life.
