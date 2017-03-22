Your browser is out-of-date.

33 fascinating entrance designs to get inspired

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Privada Paraíso, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Minimalist windows & doors
The entrance is the face of your home, the first thing visible to the visitors. Warm, welcoming and fascinating entrance speaks a lot about your personality. A beautiful entrance leaves a lasting impression on your guests. So why not deck it up? We have carefully selected and compiled 33 entrance designs to fascinate you. There is variation in designs. They are modern, rustic, classic, minimalist… but all are enchanting. We are sure that these entrance ideas by our professionals in Homify are beautiful enough to inspire you. Have a look and get inspired!

1. An amazing combination of stone, wood and colorful wall. This captivating design will give your entrance a modern and stylish touch.

Privada Paraíso, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Minimalist windows & doors
2. A facade with the lattice work wall for some privacy. This patterned wall will never go out of style.

CASA RENDADA, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Modern houses
The playful pattern of light and shadow created by the lattice work on the wall.

CASA RENDADA, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
3. A simple entrance: the classic combination of black and white, stone paved floor and plants in pots.

homify Modern houses
4. Open brick walls, slanting roof, eye-catching tiles, and lamps guarding the wooden doors. It’s a colorful facade!

Rancho com cores vibrantes, Paula Ferro Arquitetura Paula Ferro Arquitetura Rustic style houses
5. Stone and wood in the entrance gives it a warm and welcoming look

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
Stone in its natural form naturally looks beautiful!

CASA RM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2013, PFS-arquitectura PFS-arquitectura Minimalist houses
7. A stylish entrance showing your personality

homify Modern houses
8. Simple is elegant

homify Minimalist houses
9. A magnificent staircase climbing up to your beautiful home

homify Modern houses
10. Planters guiding the way

Residencia Condominio Harmonia, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
If you are looking for more ideas to decorate the entrance with planters, you will love it: 14 Ideas to decorate the entrance of your home with planters 

11. The shadow of the metal porch

Rancho XAQRO, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern houses
12. Stone walls, concrete porch and steel railings

homify Minimalist style garden Sandstone Multicolored
13. When a gate is between the road and the entrance of your home

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist houses
14. The vertical fantasy of your imagination

Lazer para cobertura, Adriana Beluomini Adriana Beluomini Modern houses Concrete Multicolored
15. An arched facade with cool fountain in the center and lots of greenery around. This is fresh and welcoming!

CASA AMARILLA / YELLOW HOUSE , SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun Single family home Bricks Yellow
Fountains are beautiful! For more ideas visit:14 modern fountains for small patios or entrances

16. A beautiful garden adorning the entrance

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style houses
Looking to create a garden at your entrance? Here is the inspiration: 29 garden ideas to beautify your home entrance

17. A concrete porch for the protection from sun and rain

Casa 34, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist houses
18. Stone-covered wall, it will never go wrong

Clássica com toque de modernidade, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Classic style houses
19. A blast of color: even the strangers will stop and stare for a while

BEACH HOUSE - TRAMANDAÍ/RS, Arquitetando ideias Arquitetando ideias Tropical style houses
20. All in one: wood, stone, colorful wall and green garden

Sobrado 1939, Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Modern houses
21. Irregular stones, it’s rustic and charming

Residência no Jardim Santa Helena, Bia Maia & Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo Bia Maia & Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo Country style houses
22. Stone paved walkway to the entrance guarded by beautiful lawn

homify Tropical style houses
23. Wooden floor, wooden porch, wooden doors: it’s classic

Atelier Pompeia, ODVO Arquitetura e Urbanismo ODVO Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern houses
24. A flowery pathway to the country style home

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
25. An elegant entrance beautified by planters and plants

Residencia Tarraf - Condominio Harmonia, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
A classy door

Residencia Tarraf - Condominio Harmonia, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
26. Beautiful green lawn peeping from white stones: it will be a refreshing walk

Residencia Ravelli - Condominio Debora Cristina, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Modern houses
27. A beautiful synchronization of colors!

Residencia Rocha - Quinta Golfe, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
28. A wooden bridge across the water leading you to a small and beautiful entrance

homify Colonial style houses
29. The splash of colors for that traditional Indian hospitality

Casa de campo - Cunha - São Paulo - Brasil, Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Rustic style houses
30. Paneled wooden door, small planter and stone pathway, it’s attractive

CASA FVC, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist houses Wood White
31. The panels of concrete hanging from above grab all the attention and look fabulous.

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses Metal Black
32. A small wall for that little privacy

CASA CORTE / MARRAM ARQUITECTOS, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
33. Curvy stairs to your home

Casa 57 Casa Fuerte, Prototipo Arquitectos Prototipo Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete Multicolored
For more ideas for the entrance of your home, click here.

Which entrance grabbed your attention instantaneously? Please write to us.


