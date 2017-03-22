8 pictures of door and window grills for your home

Wrought iron is one of the best known materials to create intricate decor and designs in architecture. Since the medieval times, this malleable material has been used not just to create stunning designs, but also to protect doors and windows. Over time, wrought iron designs have also evolved to suit country homes and even modern ones.

If you love these centenary ornaments, today we present a diverse variety of windows with wrought iron designs to inspire and recreate the view for a while.

If you love wrought iron, then you are in luck! We bring you beautiful wrought iron designs to give your idea of this material a refresher.