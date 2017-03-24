Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pictures of living rooms with TV

Ritika Tiwari
3 BHK Duplex, ZEAL Arch Designs ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room
TVs are a part of every home but placing them perfectly where everyone can sit together and enjoy watching their favourite shows is a struggle to say the least. One of the best places to install your entertainment unit or TV is in the living room of your house. To give you an idea of how you can build a stunning looking TV display here are 10 pictures that will help you.

1. Focal TV display

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Creating a focal wall as your TV display unit can also be a way of making the place look different. As seen in the picture the designer has used a wooden frame to install the television on so that the main wall looks fabulous.

2. Entertainment unit

ZEAL Arch Designs
Another great design idea for incorporating a television in your living room is this wall mounted entertainment unit. By placing the television in the middle of the wall along with two shelves on top and bottom you will have a fully functional unit of your own. These shelves can be used to store speakers as well as your set top box.

3. Creative wall display

SHARADA INTERIORS
If you like building customised interiors then incorporating this wall display unit can also be an excellent choice. The designer of this unit has incorporated curve shaped shelves to create an exclusive look.

4. Illuminated TV display

homify
Another great way to make your TV unit look amazing is by adding lights. By surrounding the entertainment unit with LED backlights like shown in the picture you will be able to customise the display as per your liking.

5. Stonewall TV display

Aayam Consultants
For those of you who love exotic things building this stonewall TV display unit is highly recommended. You can incorporate any sort of natural stone on the main wall of your display unit to make it look grand.

6. Painted wall display

Ansari Architects
If you are looking for a simpler alternative for building a unique looking TV display unit then you can also highlight the back wall of the display centre. By simply painting it in a different colour you will be able to achieve your desired effect. You can also use different patterns like leaves and flowers to give the wall an amazing texture.


7. Designer TV display

DESIGNER GALAXY
If you are looking to add a touch of regalness to your TV display, than this designer unit can be the perfect choice. You can create similar looking curio shelves on either sides of the television to enhance the looks of the display unit.

8. Tiled TV display

Nuvo Designs
One of the simplest ways to decorate your TV display wall is by adding tiles. You can easily find different types of tile colours and patterns as per your liking and can also lay them out in different forms to customise the look.

9. TV unit and shelves

Inscape Designers
There are many TV display unit designs available online but this is one of the best. Apart from being a TV unit this display centre also works as a bookshelf which makes it multifunctional. The highlight of the display unit is its granite back wall which gives it a chic look.

10. Inbuilt TV unit

Gláucia Britto
If you are trying to fit a TV unit in a small living room then considering this inbuilt design is a must. By installing a small cupboard-like structure into the main wall you can create a one-of-a-kind entertainment centre unit that will not take much space.

Which one of these living rooms was your favourite?


