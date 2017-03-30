Your browser is out-of-date.

A contemporary and stylish family home in Gurgaon

Justwords Justwords
APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist living room
Spacious and contemporarily furnished, this apartment in Gurgaon caters to the demands and needs of both adults and kids. Soothing colours, sleek designs and random creative touches make this home perfect for living comfortably and stylishly. The interior architects at Design5 also introduced elegant and practical light fixtures, so that daily functions can be carried out with ease. An open plan layout allows the living, dining and bar to merge, while the bathrooms are simple but chic. One of the rooms has been solely dedicated to dressing as well, and the kid’s bedroom is a lively surprise.

Openness

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist living room
The layout of the apartment is such that the living merges with the dining and bar seamlessly. A large mirror lends aesthetic appeal to the dining area, besides making the interior appear spacious.

Arty entryway

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
An artistic wall decal depicting birds and dandelions livens up the entryway, while dark wooden doors contrast the white walls nicely.

Spacious and cosy living

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist living room
Trendy couches with vibrant cushions and stylish cane chairs promise comfy seating in the spacious and bright living space. Creamy white walls, glossy flooring and a geometrically-inspired wooden partition separating the living from the dining add personality to this space.

Warm setting

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist living room
A yellow ochre feature wall acts as the perfect backdrop for a couple of plush chairs and the wooden bar cabinet. A pair of paintings on the wall and vibrant cushions add colour to this space.

Practical bar

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist living room
Equipped with mirrored interiors and shutters with inbuilt shelves, the bar cabinet helps in organising everything neatly. A wooden rack on its top holds glasses and looks very stylish.

Fashionable kitchen

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Building,Wood,Kitchen,Lighting,Sink,Interior design,Architecture
Smooth white cabinets both above and under the glossy black countertops add tons of functionality to this spacious kitchen. Bright lights and modern appliances make working here a dream, while yellow printed tiles adorn the backsplashes for aesthetic appeal.


Minimalistic and soothing

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist bedroom
Creamy white walls and warm wooden flooring create a soothing environment in this large bedroom. The contemporary bed, the vibrant settee and the wall-mounted bedside lamps make the atmosphere truly inviting.

Reading nook

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist study/office
A slice of the master bedroom has been reserved for cosy reading sessions, thanks to a gorgeous yellow wall, a pair of stylish wooden chairs and an inbuilt bookshelf.

Elegant dressing room

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist dressing room
Wall-to-wall smooth wooden wardrobes offer ample storage space in the dressing room. The wood fills this area with warmth and homeliness too.

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist dressing room
A tall wall-mounted mirror positioned under powerful focused lights makes getting ready easy in the dressing room.

Vibrant kid’s room

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist bedroom
Reds, purples, and blues lend lots of liveliness to the spacious kid’s room with its white walls and wooden floor. A neat shelf keeps clutter at bay, while a rope swing makes leisurely moments exciting.

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist bedroom
A bright giraffe sticker livens up the inbuilt wardrobe in this room, while a simple wall-mounted shelf in the corner stores all toys.

Simple yet smart bathroom

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist bathroom
This white and brown bathroom looks spacious and bright, thanks to the large mirror and recessed lights. Modern fixtures promise adequate comfort.

Fascinating!

APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist bathroom
Thanks to the large mirror and cream tones, this compact bathroom looks spacious and breathable. But the brilliant sink counter lit from within steals the show without doubt.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


