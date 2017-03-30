A contemporary and stylish family home in Gurgaon

Spacious and contemporarily furnished, this apartment in Gurgaon caters to the demands and needs of both adults and kids. Soothing colours, sleek designs and random creative touches make this home perfect for living comfortably and stylishly. The interior architects at Design5 also introduced elegant and practical light fixtures, so that daily functions can be carried out with ease. An open plan layout allows the living, dining and bar to merge, while the bathrooms are simple but chic. One of the rooms has been solely dedicated to dressing as well, and the kid’s bedroom is a lively surprise.
The layout of the apartment is such that the living merges with the dining and bar seamlessly. A large mirror lends aesthetic appeal to the dining area, besides making the interior appear spacious.
An artistic wall decal depicting birds and dandelions livens up the entryway, while dark wooden doors contrast the white walls nicely.
Trendy couches with vibrant cushions and stylish cane chairs promise comfy seating in the spacious and bright living space. Creamy white walls, glossy flooring and a geometrically-inspired wooden partition separating the living from the dining add personality to this space.
A yellow ochre feature wall acts as the perfect backdrop for a couple of plush chairs and the wooden bar cabinet. A pair of paintings on the wall and vibrant cushions add colour to this space.
Equipped with mirrored interiors and shutters with inbuilt shelves, the bar cabinet helps in organising everything neatly. A wooden rack on its top holds glasses and looks very stylish.
Smooth white cabinets both above and under the glossy black countertops add tons of functionality to this spacious kitchen. Bright lights and modern appliances make working here a dream, while yellow printed tiles adorn the backsplashes for aesthetic appeal.
Creamy white walls and warm wooden flooring create a soothing environment in this large bedroom. The contemporary bed, the vibrant settee and the wall-mounted bedside lamps make the atmosphere truly inviting.
A slice of the master bedroom has been reserved for cosy reading sessions, thanks to a gorgeous yellow wall, a pair of stylish wooden chairs and an inbuilt bookshelf.
Wall-to-wall smooth wooden wardrobes offer ample storage space in the dressing room. The wood fills this area with warmth and homeliness too.
A tall wall-mounted mirror positioned under powerful focused lights makes getting ready easy in the dressing room.
Reds, purples, and blues lend lots of liveliness to the spacious kid’s room with its white walls and wooden floor. A neat shelf keeps clutter at bay, while a rope swing makes leisurely moments exciting.
A bright giraffe sticker livens up the inbuilt wardrobe in this room, while a simple wall-mounted shelf in the corner stores all toys.
This white and brown bathroom looks spacious and bright, thanks to the large mirror and recessed lights. Modern fixtures promise adequate comfort.
Thanks to the large mirror and cream tones, this compact bathroom looks spacious and breathable. But the brilliant sink counter lit from within steals the show without doubt.
