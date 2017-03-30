A contemporary and stylish family home in Gurgaon

Spacious and contemporarily furnished, this apartment in Gurgaon caters to the demands and needs of both adults and kids. Soothing colours, sleek designs and random creative touches make this home perfect for living comfortably and stylishly. The interior architects at Design5 also introduced elegant and practical light fixtures, so that daily functions can be carried out with ease. An open plan layout allows the living, dining and bar to merge, while the bathrooms are simple but chic. One of the rooms has been solely dedicated to dressing as well, and the kid’s bedroom is a lively surprise.