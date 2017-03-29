A modern and sophisticated apartment in New Delhi

Entirely renovated by the interior architects at Design5, this modestly-sized apartment now looks very spacious, bright and cosy. Elegant materials, colours and finishes were introduced by the professionals to meet the individual demands of a family of four. The living room was extended and stylish doors were installed for a more inviting ambiance. The kitchen was made more functional than before and the small bathrooms now look exceptionally beautiful. Contrasting hues were combined tastefully to ensure that the residence seem bright yet full of character.
Equipped with creamy white walls and smooth marble flooring, the extended living room looks bright, spacious and cheerful. Dark wood and frosted glass come together to make the elegant door and windows, so that light travels easily but privacy is maintained.
A view of the other side of the living room reveals a dark rusty brown feature wall, which makes a stylish contrasting statement. Bright recessed and sconce lights fill this space with warmth and happiness.
Modern wooden cabinets both above and below the countertops cater to all storage needs in this kitchen and fill it with warmth. Different shades of wood create a layered look, while decorative tiles on the backsplash make a very attractive statement.
A smooth chocolate brown feature wall and dark inbuilt closets lend colour and cosiness to this spacious bedroom. The closets offer ample room for storage without wasting any floor area.
Wallpapers with all-over 3D prints lend visual depth and a luxurious note to this modern bathroom. Beige and white combine to create a spacious-looking and bright ambiance, while trendy fixtures ensure comfortable daily routine.
Textured white walls make this small bathroom look big and bright, while dark flooring lends contrast. The sanitary wares are contemporary, and strips of brownish tiles add layers to the space.
The interior architects took special care while combining dark and light hues in this apartment. While light shades enhance the size of the interior, dark elements appear to define different spaces and break the monotony of white or beige. Hence, hallways too look bright and cosy, but full of personality.
