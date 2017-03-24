Modern bedrooms: 18 ideas to copy right now

Decorating your bedroom is not something to be taken lightly. It’s a private space where you can rest and recharge to face the new day, besides allowing it to reflect your personality using colour and décor. Many a time, it can be confusing and even a bit overwhelming trying to decorate or redo the room where you spend most of your time at home.

To help you get ideas, we have compiled 18 spectacular examples of modern rooms to suit a variety of tastes. Forget your old room, and copy one of these ideas to modernize your bedroom and give it a new look. You won’t know which one to choose!