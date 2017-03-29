This stylish Bangalore home combines tradition with modernism

Combining modern ideas with traditional elements is a trend that has emerged as a very popular one in recent times. And the house we will explore today makes use of such a combination with elegance, thanks to the talented interior designers and decorators at Rubenius Interiors. Traditional and modern furniture and decor accents come together in this residence to create a charming and cosy ambiance. Ethnic showpieces appear here and there to keep the Indian heritage alive, while wooden touches lend warmth to the interior. Soft lighting also contributes to the welcoming feel of this home.
Elegant beige couches, colourful cushions and wood and glass coffee tables make a luxurious statement in the living area. Creamy white walls create a soothing atmosphere, while indoor greens, paintings and sculptures portray the personality of the inhabitants. We also love how the false ceiling is composed of wide wooden planks with golden lighting behind them. This fills the space with warmth and comfort.
The other side of the living space has been reserved for the traditional yet stylish dining furniture. A group of paintings on the wall and elegant wooden crockery cabinets make for a homely and attractive environment here.
Rendered in wood and stainless steel, the staircase is a modern yet warm touch in this home. It features floating steps and the space under the landing has been utilised to accommodate a fashionable bookshelf.
From this vantage point, you can also see how a vintage style writing desk and decorative mirror has been housed under the staircase. This is called smart utilisation of space! Also note how tall glass doors flood the living with natural light during the day.
Roughly-hewn slim wooden planks with decorative plates fixed on them adorn the staircase in an exclusive way. A very original idea!
This narrow corridor has been brilliantly utilised to accommodate a couple of chairs, a sunny yellow storage unit and a vertical garden. Wooden planters have been mounted upon tall and slim strips of wood to create this beautiful green space. A long array of glass windows brings in sunlight and large niches on the right offer extra seating space. This spot is ideal for relaxing, reading or chatting cosily.
