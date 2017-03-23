30 pictures of modern living rooms to inspire you!

The modern style of architecture is very versatile and offers multiple options to decorate living rooms. This trend also takes into account how much more comfortable rooms can be made to make them more pleasing to the occupants without losing out on the style and visual appeal. Ideas vary, but retain the essence of the design philosophy.

The use of large and comfortable furniture like a big sofa or armchair can fulfil the function of a bed is proving that furniture and décor is all about dynamism without compromising on a person’s preferences and without giving up on the style of the home either. Here we present 30 modern and fantastic living rooms crafted by our designers which we are sure you will love!