Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

30 pictures of modern living rooms to inspire you!

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The modern style of architecture is very versatile and offers multiple options to decorate living rooms. This trend also takes into account how much more comfortable rooms can be made to make them more pleasing to the occupants without losing out on the style and visual appeal. Ideas vary, but retain the essence of the design philosophy.

The use of large and comfortable furniture like a big sofa or armchair can fulfil the function of a bed is proving that furniture and décor is all about dynamism without compromising on a person’s preferences and without giving up on the style of the home either. Here we present 30 modern and fantastic living rooms crafted by our designers which we are sure you will love!

1. The warmth of wood floors

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Achieve instant warmth and a welcoming look at your home with wooden floors.

2. Modern and elegant

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

This room is a healthy combination of the old and the new and it is balanced out perfectly.

3. Sophisticated decor

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

Here the coffee able and the lamp placed at the centre of the room are the heroes of the room!

4. Joining the kitchen

Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern living room
Studio Marco Piva

Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex

Studio Marco Piva
Studio Marco Piva
Studio Marco Piva

The large armchair creates an exclusive space for relaxation right next to the kitchen, creating a very pleasing and functional zone.

5. Different colours

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

Create a sophisticated and modern living room by combining various shades that would enhance the design of the room.

6. Delimiting with furniture

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern living room
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

Here, the armchair serves as the centrepiece while creating a division in the common space of the room.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.


7. Taking the corner

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

If you do not have a lot of space in the house, you can manage to take advantage of a corner with some shelves to create a nice living room.

8. A beautiful way to separate

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern living room
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

This large living room is beautifully divided into two by this partial wall in between.

9. Blank

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern living room
davide petronici | architettura

davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura

Using white on both floors, walls and ceilings, as well as in furniture, ensure that a completely modern design is achieved.

10. Neutral and pleasing

Lo scrigno dal cuore contemporaneo, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern living room
B+P architetti

B+P architetti
B+P architetti
B+P architetti

The neutral colours and warm tones of this room are classic and speak of timeless elegance. They create a comfortable environment.

11. Combination of white and wood

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Here is a great example how the texture of wood can be incorporated into your living room.

12. Living in harmony

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here a living room is inserted smack into an open space without disrupting the rest of the home. The kitchen and dining room are placed together.

13. Absolutely cosy

Lo scrigno dal cuore contemporaneo, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern living room
B+P architetti

B+P architetti
B+P architetti
B+P architetti

Who said contemporary rooms have to be cold and unforgiving? The room with a unique airy design with cosy furniture is very warm and welcoming.

14. With a retro touch

Apartment - Via Crespi - Milano, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern living room
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Modern architecture isn’t just about straight and geometric patterns. Here in this room has a retro touch to it and looks mesmerising!

15. Classical Modernism

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

Here in this room we see neutral tones, grey and white tones with simple furniture creating a modern fusion of sorts.

16. With a fireplace

RISTRUTTURAZIONE GC7, Studio Proarch Studio Proarch Modern living room
Studio Proarch

Studio Proarch
Studio Proarch
Studio Proarch

The simple and minimalist fireplace here is the central axis for designing a modern living room.

17. Lighting is key

Luce e spazi aperti - rivisitazione di un interno a Ceggia (VE), Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Modern living room
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto

Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto

The design of this artificial lighting in the ceiling makes for a very original atmosphere with a very modern personality.

18. Natural lighting

La casa di A, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern living room
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

Natural lighting is also a very important part of your living room.

19. All in One

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern living room
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

If your living room and shares its space with other rooms in the home, then a comfortable sofa would be great!

20. Original & fab

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Modern living room
Diego Gnoato Architect

Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect

The entire design of this room revolves around the large and comfortable sofa and we are not complaining!

21. For the book worms!

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella Modern living room
Arch. Andrea Pella

Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

Two sections of niches that serve as a book shelf frame the door to this living room making it a book lover’s paradise!

22. Bright colours and full of energy

CAMILLUCCIA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

As we have already discussed, a modern living room shouldn’t just be restricted to neutral, grey tones. Play with colours to add life to your room.

23. A contrasting wall

RISTRUTTURAZIONE APPARTAMENTO per una giovane coppia in città, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti Modern living room Grey
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Here’s how the living room defines the black wall in the room and in turn adding personality to the room.

24. Minimalist decor

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Painted in pure white with minimalist furniture, this living room is elegant and contemporary. The décor is an excellent and complements the smaller room.

25. Custom furniture

Casa in bifamiliare, Luca Mancini | Architetto Luca Mancini | Architetto Modern living room
Luca Mancini | Architetto

Luca Mancini | Architetto
Luca Mancini | Architetto
Luca Mancini | Architetto

And when the furniture in the market is just not right for your home, design your own fab furniture!

26. Taking Advantage of Stairs

Casa BT.BM, Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Modern living room
Angeli—Brucoli Architetti

Angeli - Brucoli Architetti
Angeli—Brucoli Architetti
Angeli - Brucoli Architetti

This room is unique in itself because of the furniture laid out to utilise the space under the stairs.

27. Ultramodern fireplace

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern living room
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO

SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO

This living room is amazing with its original and chic fireplace that become the focal point of the design here.

28. Less is more

Giò&Marci, km 429 architettura km 429 architettura Modern living room
km 429 architettura

km 429 architettura
km 429 architettura
km 429 architettura

Less is more, this living room here is the best example of a cool minimalist design!

29. Bright and cosy

living Didonè Comacchio Architects Modern living room
Didonè Comacchio Architects

living

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Thanks to the annual light flooding into this room, it is very welcoming and charming.

30. Double height

Abitazione ristrutturata in stile rustico/moderno, Nadia Moretti Nadia Moretti Modern living room
Nadia Moretti

Nadia Moretti
Nadia Moretti
Nadia Moretti

The double height ceiling is in fashion now. It creates more space and a comfortable atmosphere.

Also checkout 7 elements your living room needs here.

6 Interior design ideas for Indian homes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks