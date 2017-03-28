Your browser is out-of-date.

A contemporary and elegant home in Hisar for big Indian families

Today, we will take you on the tour of a double-storied modern home with spacious and elegant interiors. Sleek designs, soothing and neutral colours, and some creative decorative touches lend lots of class and personality to this residence. Built by the architects at Dream Homes Architects, this house blends different materials like wood, stone, glass and steel to make unique style statements. Equipped with numerous rooms and sizeable common areas, this residence is perfect for large Indian families.

Stately facade

Done up mostly in brown and white, the facade looks impressive with its large size and trendy lines. A fashionable gate takes you to the porch and main entrance, while random splashes of pale yellow add colour to the building.

Auspicious touch

A large wood-framed window in the living space features an “Om” painting above it, to lend auspiciousness to the interiors.

Beautiful staircase

Dark stone steps and railings crafted from etched glass and steel make this staircase a striking sight. It curves sensuously, taking you to the mezzanine, while the space underneath has been intelligently used to house the dining furniture.

Stylish false ceiling

Trendy false ceilings with dark wooden detailing like this can be found in many parts of this house. They jazz up the look of a room immediately and lend visual depth.

Bold decor

The casual dining space on the mezzanine comes with a bold backdrop, thanks to the beautifully printed black wallpaper. It contrasts the white interiors nicely.

Pretty bathroom

Beige and gorgeously veined marble lends classiness to this small bathroom, while a stylish sink unit makes daily routine comfortable.


The floor right under the sink cabinet is embedded with colourful pebbles and topped with clear glass. This makes the bathroom unusually unique.

Horse power!

A tasteful mix of dark and light marble makes this bathroom elegant and soothing. One of the walls in the shower area is engraved with racing horses, and looks stunning, adding energy and beauty to the bathroom.

Zen retreat

Trendy printed tiles in black and slim strips of white pebbles add tons of Zen beauty to the shower enclosure in this bathroom. Bathing here is indeed a refreshing experience!

Hope you enjoyed this tour. For more inspiration, take another - A vibrant and trendy 3bhk apartment in Ghodbunder, Thane

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


