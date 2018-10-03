Unique home interiors by interior designers in Bangalore

Owned by Mr. Sathish and his family, this modern villa was rendered with lots of creativity and originality by the interior designers and decorators at Rubenius Interiors. Bold and customised decor accents, uniquely adorned walls, indoor greens and soothing colours make this residence a very comfy and stylish place to live in. An open plan layout merges the common areas like the living, dining and kitchen, while a covered balcony offers ample scope for relaxing, reading or chatting cosily with loved ones. The son’s bedroom is a vibrant surprise and proof of how talented the professionals are!
Neat and modern furniture, beautiful potted greens and a sleek wooden coffee table make this double-height living area soothing and inviting. A stylish wooden partition made of slim slats with inbuilt shelves subtly demarcates the living from the dining and kitchen without cramping the interiors. Now let’s take a closer look at the textured wall behind the sofas.
A gigantic grey artwork depicting Lord Ganesha adorns the entrance wall in a breathtaking manner. It is artistically carved and lends auspiciousness to the home.
The double-height wall in the living space is creatively textured and makes a fashionable statement, unlike any plain wall.
Light hues, ample floor area and modern appliances make the kitchen convenient and attractive. Smooth cabinets in dark brown lend contrast in this space, while bright lights make it appear spacious.
Lush greenery, some tall indoor palms, and earthy hues make the balcony refreshing and cosy. The slatted screens and bamboo blinds lend a rustic appeal to this space.
Colourful decorative pieces in various shapes, sizes and forms have been arranged tastefully to create this exceptional feature wall. It lends a unique look and feel to the staircase.
Made from natural fibres, this flower-like light fixture is both eco-friendly and extremely stylish.
Designs inspired by football paired with vibrant hues make the son’s bedroom completely exclusive. The net headboard of the bed and the protective railings are especially striking. The ceiling too has been designed to mimic a football ground! The bed also comes with inbuilt drawers to offer additional storage space. Naturally, this room will remain the little one’s favourite even when he becomes a teenager and young adult.
An old wine barrel was used to support the vintage style sink in the dining area. Paired with a stylish mirror with Louvre doors, this barrel makes an eye-catching statement here.
