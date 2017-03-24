9 Polished concrete floor ideas that will fascinate you

One of the latest trends for flooring materials is to use cement lining and polished micro-cement instead of standard tiles is gaining popularity among house-owners. Concrete floors have time and again demonstrated their beauty and inexpensive maintenance in high traffic areas gaining them fans from around the world among designers, decorators and home-owners. This material gives the floor a smooth and shiny finish that barely needs maintenance.

The material can give rooms ideal floor design depending on the design style that owners wish to adopt be it rustic, industrial, minimalist and also modern. Its recent innovations include choice of colors and finishes wherein flecks of colorful stones are added to the cement making concrete as the preferred choice for the interior spaces of the house, leaving aside popular options like parquet or tiles.

In this ideabook, we present a few interesting floor creations with cement that will inspire you to experiment with the polished cement and benefit from its advantages.