6 Interior design ideas for Indian homes

Elegance can be presented in many ways in interior design, with the use of lovely, high-quality materials, clean lines and the right colours and accessories. A space can be decorated with sophistication without detracting from its contemporary style.

Today, we take you through some design ideas, including an impeccable arrangement, a luxurious bathroom and other features that are favourites among Indians, because they make homes resonate with class and elegance. While they are primarily modern details, they do have a touch of classic design, making it impossible not to admire them.