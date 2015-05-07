How to: choose the best kitchen for your family

Dropped cutlery, spills, hot pans, or greasy trays—whatever gets thrown at it—a kitchen surface needs to last! Like most things home , there's a wide variety of styles and designs available to renovators. All things need to be considered, but an absolutely critical decision is choosing the right kitchen benchtop material.

At homify, we want to reveal some of the kitchen benchtop materials available and to help make the decision that little bit easier. You'd be surprised by the variety and out right dazzling materials that can be formed to make a kitchen benchtop. Continue reading to see our five preferred kitchen benchtop materials.