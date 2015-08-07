A luxurious basement conversion

The concept of living in a basement doesn't sound very appealing to most of us. Despite undergoing extensive alterations and modernisation, most would still be sceptical that a basement could be a desirable place to live. You'd be forgiven to have these misconceptions, but here at homify, we are here to show you that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover.

London is a population of 8 million people and is growing at a rate faster than houses are able to be built. For these and other reasons, many are searching for alternative ways to live within the city. Take for example this new modern basement conversion undertaken by experts from btl property ltd. Somehow the talented team were able to give the underutilised basement the fresh modern makeover it deserved.