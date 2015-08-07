A luxurious basement conversion

The concept of living in a basement doesn't sound very appealing to most of us. Despite undergoing extensive alterations and modernisation, most would still be sceptical that a basement could be a desirable place to live. You'd be forgiven to have these misconceptions, but here at homify, we are here to show you that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover.
London is a population of 8 million people and is growing at a rate faster than houses are able to be built. For these and other reasons, many are searching for alternative ways to live within the city. Take for example this new modern basement conversion undertaken by experts from btl property ltd. Somehow the talented team were able to give the underutilised basement the fresh modern makeover it deserved.
Situated in the desirable suburb of Chelsea is the basement home. Entrance to the home is by a long brick pathway that is formed as apart of a row of attached houses. Because of its position the home is completely enclosed by the surrounding properties. Despite these physical limitations a key objective for the architects was to focus upon allowing as much natural light to enter the building as possible.
To achieve their aim of a light filled home, we can identify the thoughtful building techniques that have allowed the home to feel so bright and open. Gazing towards the ceiling there are three generously sized skylights. Natural light floods into the room with the entire shared living, kitchen, and dining areas being lit up naturally. In addition, an internal garden is located centrally which acts not only as a light source, but also a private open space. An absolute rarity in the heart of London.
Inside the bedroom the views of the internal courtyard are front and centre thanks to large glazed windows and doors that lead to the outside. The selection of wood flooring and white walls allow for the suns rays to shine throughout the room. Décor and furnishing is reserved which keeps the room feeling light and open, while the choice of a heavy patterned silk bed cover contrasts nicely with the muted look of the rest of the room.
Did you notice the hanging light fixture that hovers above the bedside table? It's such a quirky addition that brings interest to the room.
Btl property ltd have decided to makeover the main bathroom in a manner that oozes luxury and sophistication. Clearly, the standalone tub is the most extravagant feature of this room with its spectacular curved ceramic. Though remember; tiling such as this does not come without a price tag, adding another affluent touch
Next we turn our attention to one of the two spare bedrooms. Clean and orderly are two words that spring to mind when viewing this image. Modern furnishings have been selected, however, the room has a traditional appeal that comes from the combination of the skirting boards, high ceilings and large bay windows. A desk and chair are positioned facing the windows and acts as a private study area to undertake work.
With an open floor plan, and a focus on creating fluid living quarters, the home expresses itself as much larger than it's floor plan represents. In the kitchen this sense of openness is most noticeable. An island cooking station sits centrally complete with stone benchtop and inbuilt sink unit. It's a kitchen that is seamless in look thanks to the selection of cabinets that are handless and also hide unsightly appliances away from view. We love the selection hanging lights in particular which bring an exciting metal element to the space.
Before we say goodbye, we get a final look down the home's long hallway. It's perhaps in this space that the all-white colour pallet of the homes is most spectacular. Natural light floods into the space and bounce of the whites of the walls, and the timber flooring. Colour is introduced from the books stored in the hallways inbuilt bookcase.
Overall, it's an impressive modern home, and who could have thought it was located within a basement?
