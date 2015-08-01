A beach house full of wonder

In this amazing homify 360°, a clients vision of a beach house of unmatched luxury and prestige has been brought to fruition by Studio MK27. Located in the blissful rainforest of Paraty, Brazil, it is a building of unapologetic architecture. The opportunity to design and construct a building such as this doesn't happen very often, which is why there have been no compromises here. Containing minimalist design that takes open plan living to a whole new level—it must be seen to believe!
We weren't lying when we said it was a beach front property, it is literally built on the beach! Introducing the Paraty house, not to be misread as party, though you'd be forgiven to assume that this is a home of endless nights of partying. Paraty house has been designed to take full advantage of not only the expansive forest and beach front views, but also to allow the sounds and senses of nature to travel throughout the home.
From this perspective we can see the kitchen area is adjoined directly to an internal courtyard. As well as opening the house to light, the courtyard acts a connection between the lower and upper floor.
Entering the bedroom, it feels intimate and comfy. Though the sense of nature is never too far away thanks to the material choices. The bamboo is a soft and natural barrier that covers from the bedroom floor up to its ceiling and offers a sense of privacy from people on the beach. We love the way the gaps between the bamboo allow rays of sunshine to sneak its way inside.
All through the design and realization of this house, there was an unwavering commitment between the client and Studio MK27 to achieve a home of openness and fluidity. Inside the living spaces, we can begin to appreciate how they have achieved their goal.
The living room is located on the first level and was perceived as a social zone. It's large open floor plan extends across the first level with no internal walls. Furnishing is from predominantly wooden pieces and is paired with a large, soft floor rug.
Like the exterior, the inside of the home is designed with unashamed boldness. Large spans of glazing covers the entire length of the living and dining area. Furnishing within the room is limited but somehow the space remains inviting despite its hollow form. Notice there are no artwork pieces or large accessories hanging from the walls. Nothing is present in the room to detract from the buildings form, or to distract from the views of the natural surrounds.
Our tour of the beach house ends beside the homes luxurious pool. A deeply stained timber deck expands across the entire lower outdoor entertainment space and provides an elevated platform next to the pool. Days will be spent sunbathing followed by the occasional dip in the crystal clear waters of the pool. At night the area lightens up to allow for a beach party and endless socialising with who ever drops by.
