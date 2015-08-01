A beach house full of wonder

All through the design and realization of this house, there was an unwavering commitment between the client and Studio MK27 to achieve a home of openness and fluidity. Inside the living spaces, we can begin to appreciate how they have achieved their goal.

The living room is located on the first level and was perceived as a social zone. It's large open floor plan extends across the first level with no internal walls. Furnishing is from predominantly wooden pieces and is paired with a large, soft floor rug.