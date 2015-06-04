A modern chalet with a twist

An experienced team from Bongers Architects BNA were presented with an exciting project—to design and oversee the construction of a modern country chalet for a young family. Their clients had requested a home with all the features expected in a modern home, but retained certain form and characteristics of a traditional home from the region. In addition the new home needed to be designed in a manner that respected the pristine natural surroundings.
With over 25 years experience in the field of architecture, Bongers Architects BNA were up for the challenge. Keep reading to see how the team managed to design a landmark home in the Dutch countryside.
Situated in the quiet countryside of near Renesse, the Netherlands, is the newly built residence. From a distance you'd be forgiven to mistake the home as a traditional home, but with closer inspection we can begin to see how the design of the home is distinctly different from its counterparts. Darkly shaded aluminium cladding gives the façade of the home
The design is definitely eye catching, with many passers by stopping to take a look at the exciting new home.
Inside, it is a home that is filled with urban amenities, and yet at the same time it is a place that celebrates its countryside surrounds. Supporting this in particular is the use of timber. Large structural beams are left exposed and proud, whilst on the right we see the railings and banisters of the stairs are also made from a natural local wood. Colour is introduced playfully with the colourful chairs, which along with the polished steel features, add another accent to the space.
A special consideration for the home was for it to be as sustainable as possible. To achieve a high sustainability, Bongers Architects BNA have implemented a number of special design considerations which are most evident In the living room.
Flooring within the living room is a polished concrete slab, which not only looks amazing, but also contains underfloor heating. Temperature within the home is able to be controlled with insulation that meets the highest possible standards. Take note of the double glazed windows which extends across each of the walls of the room. These impressive windows allow not only sunlight, but also starlight and views of the sky to permeate into the room.
Our departing snapshot faces towards the rear of the home. This is a space tailored towards social interaction with an extensive decking area that is connected to the inside of the home by sliding doors. The decking is fully optimised by incorporating the dining room experience outside with a dining table and chairs.
Also from this perspective we can appreciate the the interesting shape of the roof which has been designed to angle over the decking area to give the guests underneath protection from the elements.
To see another stellar countryside property, this time in the outskirts of London, check out the following ideabook: