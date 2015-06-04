A modern chalet with a twist

An experienced team from Bongers Architects BNA were presented with an exciting project—to design and oversee the construction of a modern country chalet for a young family. Their clients had requested a home with all the features expected in a modern home, but retained certain form and characteristics of a traditional home from the region. In addition the new home needed to be designed in a manner that respected the pristine natural surroundings.

With over 25 years experience in the field of architecture, Bongers Architects BNA were up for the challenge. Keep reading to see how the team managed to design a landmark home in the Dutch countryside.