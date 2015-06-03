A royal house by the lake

Ending our tour of the Hampshire Country House is within the master bedroom. With its high ceilings and an influx of natural light from the windows the room feels light and spacious. Wallpaper choice This is also in-part due to the walllpaper choice with its shades of cream and white that work to breathe new life into the room. From top to bottom the room is filled with high quality finishes. We love the mirror choice with its intricate border, and is placed strategically above the dressing table.

If this English country house has intrigued you then perhaps the ideabook below will also. In the link below we take a tour of a surprising property located in tranquil countryside surrounding near London. The minimalist design is bound to impress!

